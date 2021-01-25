Aaron Rodgers' postgame comments a message to Packers brass that organizational mentality must change

In the draft, rather than going after Brady's successor, Licht used the 13th overall pick on Iowa's ﻿Tristan Wirfs﻿, who instantly became an impact player at right tackle and consistently made his quarterback's life better.

Licht's approach wasn't guaranteed to work. But it made intuitive sense, jibing perfectly with head coach Bruce Arians' No risk it, no biscuit mantra. And it certainly helped convince Brady that his bosses were all in, and possibly took some of the burden off of the legendary quarterback, psychic or otherwise.

The Packers, by contrast, appeared to be telling Rodgers something much different in April: We do things our way, and we're already looking past this era -- but hey, if you want to up your game to an even more ethereal level and carry the guys we've already got as far as they can possibly go, have at it!

So yeah, now that Rodgers (33-for-48, 346 yards, three touchdowns, one interception), besieged by a relentless Bucs pass rush and beset by teammates' uncharacteristic mistakes (like the fumble by running back ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ that essentially handed the Bucs a third-quarter touchdown and the dropped two-point conversion by ﻿Equanimeous St. Brown﻿), tried and failed, he's got a lot to unpack. The fact that he fell short against one of the greatest competitors the sports world has ever known -- on a day in which Brady made more mistakes than usual -- makes that unpacking process even messier.

We all want clarity, but what happens next isn't as clear-cut as some might portray it. Sure, Rodgers -- who is under contract through the 2023 season -- could tell his bosses he wants out and try to force a trade. To me, that seems like an extreme scenario given how close this team came to playing for a championship, and how integral he is to its fortunes. It should also be noted that while LaFleur does not technically have final say over such matters, he has won an inordinately high percentage of games during his first two seasons and has a zero-percent desire to go into 2021 without Rodgers as his starter -- and will certainly make his thoughts known.

More likely, in the aftermath of a defeat he called "gutting," Rodgers was flexing his power and sending a message. It's one that Gutekunst and his bosses should listen to closely, and assess carefully.

If the Packers want to keep Rodgers in 2021, and perhaps beyond, they're going to need to change their organizational mentality. It's time to pursue talent aggressively and relentlessly and try to load up for another title run while this generational quarterback is still willing and able to fuel that effort.