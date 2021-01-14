Packers' Aaron Rodgers knows clock is ticking, seeks to savor every moment of 'special' season

A decent chunk of Rodgers' playoff history has occurred away from Titletown. Most notably, he guided the Packers past the Chicago Bears in the 2010 NFC Championship Game at Soldier Field -- a third consecutive road playoff triumph -- en route to his MVP performance in the Packers' Super Bowl XLV victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The following season, Rodgers and Green Bay rolled to a 15-1 record and captured the conference's No. 1 seed. A Divisional Round defeat to the Giants -- yep, them again -- cost the Packers a chance to host the conference title game, and their subsequent appearances (2014, Seattle; 2016, Atlanta; 2019, San Francisco) have all been on the road.

Each was depressing, in its own way. The Packers' epic collapse and subsequent overtime defeat to the Seahawks in the '14 title clash still stings. The games against the Falcons and Niners got out of hand early and never became particularly competitive.

Rodgers, 37, is now at a point in his career at which nothing can be taken for granted. He has attacked the 2020 season with a renewed appreciation for his situation and his craft, a mentality he credits for helping him perform at such a high level.

"I've really tried to savor every moment this year and enjoy the heck out of everything, like just hearing the sounds and feeling the interactions in the locker room and just enjoying those moments," he said. "It's not necessarily, 'Look, this is my last year in Green Bay,' but I know that my time in the league is way closer to the end than the beginning, and I just want to really savor all the things that make our game what it is, and the experience what it is.

"It's so much more than just playing on Sundays or Mondays or Thursdays -- or Saturdays, as we did this year. It's the joking in the locker room, it's the banter, it's the meaningful conversations, side conversations in practice -- special things that a lot of people don't get to see, that you're going to think about when it's all said and done.

"I don't think that this is my last year by any means, but I'm definitely enjoying everything as much as I can this year, especially with how strange it's been without fans."

Rodgers was forced to confront his future in Green Bay on the first night of last April's draft, when the Packers traded up to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick. Though Packers head coach Matt LaFleur insisted that Rodgers remained the "leader of this football team, and my expectation is that he will be for a long time," the man who once replaced Favre understood the obvious overtones.

Stuck at home for much of the spring and summer, like many other Americans confronting a global pandemic, Rodgers had a lot of time to think. To hear him tell it, that process was invaluable.

"I think that's part of the story for sure," Rodgers said of his growth while being quarantined. "Usually in the offseason, I love traveling, seeing new cultures and environments, and meeting new people all over the world, and I didn't really get a chance to do that after March. So, it was a very introspective time for me to look at myself in areas I wanted to grow, and things I wanted to learn about.

"Other than watching Tiger King and maybe (going) once through The Office again, it was a good time to focus on reading books, meditation and silencing my mind a bit instead of over-stimulating, which I think is easy for so many of us who need a distraction. I kind of wanted to sit with my feelings and thoughts and process them instead of mindless television or mindless social media."

Specifically, Rodgers worked to push past any negative thoughts about his football future -- or present -- that crept into his mind after the team used a first-round pick on his potential successor.

"You know," he said, "especially after the draft, it was important for me mentally to get to a place of freedom with that -- freedom from bitterness, freedom from expectations, freedom from future thinking -- and I feel like I did. It gave me a really good peace and calm about the season and to be able to focus. I've been trying just to have a lot of gratitude every day at work and to enjoy all the little moments that much more.

"There are things that are out of my control, and I understand that, and I appreciate it. I'm not fighting against it, and I haven't harbored any angst or frustration with anybody in the organization. I'm really content with where I'm at, and I feel like it's helped me to be very clear-minded all year.