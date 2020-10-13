Matt LaFleur getting along just fine with 'lights out' Aaron Rodgers in Year 2

Less than two years into his NFL head-coaching career, Matt LaFleur has won 18 of 22 games and successfully navigated a pair of potential controversies involving his best and most pivotal player.

Partly as a result of those achievements, the Green Bay Packers have retained their status as Super Bowl contenders a month into a surreal and unsettling 2020 season, and Aaron Rodgers has remained the toast of Titletown while playing at an MVP level.

For all of those outsiders who predicted a drama-filled drop-off following the Packers' ill-fated trip to the 2019 NFC Championship Game -- and the subsequent selection of Rodgers' presumed successor, former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love﻿, in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft -- Green Bay looks even better in LaFleur's second season.

As the Pack (4-0) emerges from its bye week and begins preparing for Sunday's marquee matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, LaFleur believes that he and his generationally talented quarterback have big things in their immediate future, even as a global pandemic ensures that nothing be taken for granted.

"I think our quarterback's playing at a really high level right now -- well, like he has his entire career -- but he's playing really, really lights out, and we're just playing good team football," LaFleur said during an appearance on this week's Pass It Down podcast, which can be heard here. "Anytime there's what's deemed a controversial decision or whatever, you've got to answer the questions. But I like where we're at right now, and there's a lot in front of us -- I know that."

The Packers have averaged an NFL-best 38 points per game while rolling to victories over the Vikings, Lions, Saints and Falcons, and their 445.5 yards-per-game average ranks second only to the Cowboys. Rodgers, with a 128.4 passer rating, ranks just behind the Seahawks' Russell Wilson (129.8) for the top spot among qualified passers. The Green Bay QB's gaudy numbers include a 70.5 completion percentage, 1,214 passing yards and 13 touchdowns without an interception.

Back in April, after Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst traded up to select Love with the 26th overall pick, LaFleur told me that Rodgers -- who'll turn 37 this December -- "is the leader of this football team, and my expectation is that he will be for a long time."

Many people were skeptical that such an arrangement could commence smoothly. Even Rodgers conceded, in a subsequent call with reporters, that his "general reaction at first was surprise, I think, like many people. You know, obviously, I'm not gonna say that I was thrilled by the pick necessarily, but I understand. The organization is thinking not only about the present, but the future." He also mused about the possibility of finishing his career elsewhere.