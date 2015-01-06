During Rodgers' sophomore year at Pleasant Valley High School in Chico, California, he spent his spring break in Mexico building houses for the poor. He was on a trip organized by a pair of Christian organizations, Youth With A Mission and Amor Ministries, and while the experience was rewarding, one moment during the ride down stayed with him long after he returned to Northern California.

"It was 220 kids from the north part of the state, and you drive down in 15 passenger vans," Rodgers recalled. "And so you can imagine, to pass the time with 15 high school students, you have to try to find ways to keep them from complete boredom -- and at that time (in 2000) it wasn't like there was texting and iPads and stuff.

"So, it was a lot of talking, and we went around and talked about what we wanted to do when we grow up. When I got to my turn and said, 'I want to be a professional football player,' I just remember the blowback from that, as far as the laughter and the looks, like, Really? And the comments: 'I think you're too small. ... You're slow. ... You aren't very good. ... You didn't have a good year last year.'

"So it was moments like that which kind of stuck with me for a long time. And I don't have any ill will or malice towards those people. Actually, I have appreciation. Because those comments fueled me to get better, to prove that I could do the things I wanted to do. And that's what it's usually been about. As much as I still remember the (college) rejection letters and the people who said I couldn't do it, it's more about proving to myself than proving to them, because I don't feel like I have anything to prove to those people. It's more fun to prove it to yourself."

In the process of affirming his ability, Rodgers has proven to be a strong-willed, ultra-competitive and exacting leader, one who carries himself with almost a coach-like presence among his peers.

"He expects everyone to put the work in just like he does," Sitton said. "He brings a pad and a pen to every meeting and takes notes. It might be s--- that he's seen 100 times, but he prides himself on knowing every facet of this offense."

That, not surprisingly, provokes creative tension with the man in charge of the Packers' offense, and of the team as a whole: Mike McCarthy, who took over after Rodgers' rookie season and is now the league's fourth-longest-tenured head coach with his current team.

Upon hearing the suggestion that he and McCarthy are like Spinal Tap's "two visionaries," a reference to the infamous recording-session screaming match between guitarists David St. Hubbins and Nigel Tufnel in the cult-classic rockumentary, Rodgers laughed and said, "That's a good analogy."

Said Seneca Wallace, the veteran who spent the 2013 season as a Rodgers backup: "It was interesting. You hear different stories about coaches and quarterbacks (clashing), and when the head coach also calls the plays, it's a whole other dynamic. They're both very opinionated. Aaron's a very intelligent quarterback, and Mike is a very intelligent and headstrong head coach who wants things done his way.

"When you've got two headstrong guys going at it, it's kind of like a chess match. Each one is trying to figure out what the next move is. They're going to war together, and if something goes on, they'll come back and hug it out. It's not like it gets out of hand. Whatever they've got going on with their chemistry, it works for them."

To McCarthy, the challenge is to balance "the responsibility of calling plays with Aaron, but also the responsibility of managing the game for the whole team. There've been times, especially as a young coach, where I was too emotionally aggressive on the sidelines."

Rodgers, suffice it to say, is not emotionally passive -- be it in practice, meetings or games.