Assessing playoff chances of every .500 team going into Week 14 of 2021 NFL season

REMAINING SCHEDULE: vs. Cowboys, at Eagles, at Cowboys, vs. Eagles, at Giants.





This one is a tough nut to crack. Based on a side-by-side comparison of talent, I'd have Washington ranked last of the five teams here. And yet ... Quarterback Taylor Heinicke seems to be getting better every week, posting a 110 passer rating and 7:2 TD-to-INT ratio over Washington's four-game winning streak. The running game is rolling, helping the Football Team out-rush its opponents, 548-274, in that span. And the defense has withstood the absence of studs like Chase Young and Montez Sweat, thanks to the contributions of players like Jonathan Allen (Pro Football Focus' top-graded Washington defender in Weeks 10-13), William Jackson (three passes defensed, one pick over the winning streak) and Kendall Fuller (team-high 11 passes defensed on the season).





Somewhat incredibly, Washington still has a chance in the NFC East, with the rest of its schedule consisting entirely of divisional rivals. I could see the Football Team sweeping Dallas just as easily as I could see it being swept by the Cowboys. But perhaps the most important matchup to watch is with the Eagles, who are looking like Washington's stiffest wild-card competition among a swath of shaky sub-.500 groups like Minnesota, Carolina, New Orleans and Atlanta. And it is not hard to see Washington coming out on top in that series.