The First Read, Week 14: Rob Gronkowski powering Buccaneers; Washington rolling

1) Love for the Lions: It feels like Detroit head coach Dan Campbell was building a bit of a national following over the first three months of this season. He spoke from the heart, with unfiltered candor, and he responded to every loss as if somebody was pouring arsenic down his throat. This is why everybody should be happy about the Lions winning their first football game of the season on Sunday. The 29-27 triumph over the Vikings was more than a victory. It was an affirmation of everything Campbell tried to instill in this team as it came into this contest with a record of 0-10-1. Prior to Sunday, the Lions lost in all manner of ways. Their coach kept preaching familiar tenets in the process, harping on the importance of resilience and toughness and all the other principles leaders embrace in hard times. Their beleaguered quarterback, Jared Goff, embodied those traits as he led the Lions on the game-winning drive against Minnesota, which ended with his 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown with no time left on the clock. It's hard to know if Campbell can turn around a franchise that has been down for so long. What can't be questioned is the way he's poured his soul into this team, and the way the Lions responded at a point in the season when most players tap out. There's been a lot happening around the state of Michigan this past week, as many people are trying to honor the kids who recently died in a school shooting at Oxford High School. Campbell dedicated his team's first win to that community after the game, which says something about the man, as well. This could've been a moment when he celebrated everything that his team just did. Instead, Campbell used the opportunity to show the world what he wants this team to ultimately be about.