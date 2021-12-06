Chiefs' fifth straight win preserves lead in wild AFC West race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- To understand how weird the AFC west has become this year, all you have to know is this: The Kansas City Chiefs have embraced winning ugly. Yep – the same team that has built its name off serious firepower and weekly fireworks is suddenly grinding its way to wins in December. You can't blame them for that approach, either. Style points earned at this time of year aren't going to do anything to help the bottom line.

The Chiefs won the last five AFC west titles by fielding a top-flight offense. After a 22-9 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Kansas City is in position to take a sixth consecutive division title because it has become more balanced then ever. This is a team that found a way to resuscitate a defense that was once on pace to set records for futility. It's also a squad that hasn't let the surprising struggles of star quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ become so deflating that they've lost track of their ultimate goals.

The Chiefs were once 3-4 and mired in last place in the AFC west. They're now riding a five-game win streak as they prepare for a portion of the season that just might decide if they wear the divisional crown once again. After Sunday's win over Denver, the Chiefs will face the Raiders at home next week before traveling to play the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday night football. Kansas City is very much in position to end this race before it ever becomes really interesting.

Of course, there is one important point to make here. This is still the 2021 NFL season, which means it's damn near impossible to make grand proclamations about anyone or anything. As impressive as the Chiefs have been over the past month – when only the New England Patriots have enjoyed a longer winning streak – they are still only one game ahead of their closest competition in the AFC west. The Chargers are well within striking distance of Kansas City (especially after beating the Chiefs in Kansas City in September) and there's still five weeks of football left to figure all this out.