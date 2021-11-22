Kansas City Chiefs' defense blossoming into legitimate strength in win over Cowboys

It's not hard to determine what has led to such a drastic change in productivity. For one, the Chiefs have put better personnel on the field. They've leaned more on younger, athletic players in recent weeks, as safety ﻿Juan Thornhill﻿ and linebackers ﻿Willie Gay Jr.﻿ and Nick Bolton have become steady difference-makers. They've also benefitted from injured players becoming healthier, with defensive end Frank Clark and cornerback ﻿Charvarius Ward﻿ falling into that category.

More than anything, the Chiefs have received better performances from their best players. Defensive end Chris Jones was the primary example of that on Sunday. He finished with a season-high 3.5 sacks to go along with two tackles for loss, a pass deflection, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. This was the one-man wrecking crew the Chiefs had hoped to see when they talked about moving Jones, a Pro Bowl defensive tackle, to end earlier this season.

Jones is now playing more as defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo had envisioned -- switching Jones from inside to outside based on matchup opportunities. The Chiefs' decision to add defensive end Melvin Ingram at the trade deadline and the resurgence of Clark, who had disappointed last season, have given the Chiefs the foundational pass rush they needed to make Spagnuolo's unit thrive. That defensive front was literally nonexistent when Kansas City easily had one the worst defenses in the league through the first seven weeks of this year.

"It's never how you start, it's how you finish," Jones said. "This is a marathon. It's not a sprint. You're going to go through some adversity and we've been going through that adversity. We've had a lot of guys hurt. We were rebuilding the chemistry back on this defense and getting guys healthy. Being able to play together, I think this was the first time, within four weeks, that we had all of our guys healthy and able to mesh and play together. That is a huge part of our defense."

Jones added that he knows there will still be skepticism about this unit. He said the players heard many of the slights that have been uttered in recent weeks -- mainly that the Chiefs have benefitted from facing undermanned offenses -- and they're more than ready to use that as fuel down the stretch. The fact is, the Chiefs were so good on Sunday that it likely wouldn't have mattered if Dallas was healthier. The Cowboys amassed only 276 total yards, surrendered five sacks and committed three turnovers.