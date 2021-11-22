Colts rout Bills to extend win streak, plant themselves firmly in wild AFC playoff race

The Colts had squandered leads before -- their overtime loss earlier this season to the Ravens after holding a 22-3 advantage still haunts members of the franchise -- and as important as the victory was, it was the manner in which it was achieved. The Colts jumped out to a lead with a bludgeoning 11-play opening drive and did not surrender it. Their defense disguised their coverage to confuse Josh Allen into two interceptions, they owned the line of scrimmage so Taylor could run -- Mo Alie-Cox said Taylor looked like a superhero going into the end zone -- and they took the air out of the game by holding the ball for nearly 38 minutes.

"That's something we're going to have to do -- we have to be able to put games away, put points up and play great defense," Taylor said.

Taylor is quiet and even after his historic performance, his tone did not change. Cox said on the sideline teammates were trying to hype Taylor up. Taylor's reaction? Cox imitated him, staring into a camera utterly expressionless.

Taylor does not get too high or too low and that is the persona the Colts have taken on, too. Reich and the players talk a lot about going "1-0 this week," which causes a lot of eye rolls among reporters in press conferences. It seems to have worked for the Colts, though, who have finally added their voices to the chorus of statements this season.

The AFC is a quagmire this year, allowing teams to surface for only so long before they get sucked back down to the level of the group. Last week, Chiefs coach Andy Reid marveled at the league's "ridiculous" parity, and it is ridiculous to think that anything has been sorted out yet. The Colts seem to know that as well as anyone. They were counted out early and now must avoid the trap that has caught nearly every other team that briefly breathed the air at the top.

"We need to be like this every week," said Colts safety George Odum﻿, whose first-quarter interception of Allen spurred the beginning of the rout. "We need to be consistent every week."