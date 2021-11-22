Analysis

Colts rout Bills to extend win streak, plant themselves firmly in wild AFC playoff race

Published: Nov 21, 2021 at 08:24 PM
Headshot_Author_Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

NFL.com Columnist

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The temptation, among observers and players themselves, is to say that the Indianapolis Colts made a statement in their 41-15 thrashing of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Their season ended in the playoffs here last year in particularly brutal fashion -- the Colts lost an early lead -- sending Philip Rivers into his retirement. Head coach Frank Reich, who famously played for the Bills, had been emotional during preparations this week, finally admitting after the game that this game meant a little more for him. Maybe, when we look back on this weekend, it was the rare statement that will stick. 

"Hopefully we sent a message to the league," said running back ﻿Nyheim Hines﻿. "It's a respect thing. We all feel like nobody respects us. We all have that underdog mentality. We were in that room last year. It was personal today."

It is hard to discount the impact, on the Colts and on the league's consciousness, of Jonathan Taylor's stunning five-touchdown game. Or to undersell Reich's choked-up invocation of his own message about climbing Mount Everest as he sought to send a message of encouragement to those who are struggling. This victory meant plenty to the Colts, who started the season 0-3 and then fell to 1-4. Getting above .500 for the first time this season, on the road, against a top team -- finally breaking an eight-game losing streak against playoff teams from the previous season -- was an important benchmark for them.

But the Colts, like the Bills, toil in the AFC, where previous statements have been made in recent weeks by the Chargers, Ravens, Raiders, Bengals and -- yes -- the Bills themselves. The statements faded to whispers soon after and each of those teams are now scrambling to recover. In the AFC this season, statements are empty. Surviving says much more.

That is what the Colts have done, more than anything, this season. They have won three in a row and are now solidly in the playoff mix, a testament to their resilience and climbing the eternal football Everest, certainly, but also to finding their identity, a Jonathan Taylor run-heavy attack that overwhelmed a Bills defense that entered the game ranked first in the league and third against the run.

Like so much about what we think we know this season, the Bills' statistical dominance may have been a bit of a mirage. Their only win against a team that currently has a winning record was against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5, when the Chiefs were struggling. The Bills had an oddly difficult first half against the Miami Dolphins two weeks later. Their offense entirely disappeared in a loss to the Jaguars. And, incredibly, none of that is fatal in the AFC this season. It might not even be fatal for the Bills in the AFC East, although they now trail the New England Patriots, who are simply the hottest team in the league with five straight victories.

The Colts, though, took their turn this week reordering our expectations. Taylor rushed for 185 yards, added another 19 receiving and positioned himself as the NFL's best back with Derrick Henry sidelined. Taylor had 32 rushes one week after having 21, and the whooping coming from the Colts' locker room -- "One! Two! Three! Four! Five!" -- was a giddy reflection of how delighted, and maybe even a little surprised, the Colts were by their own output. It sent Bills fans, among the league's most devoted, trudging out of the stadium midway through the third quarter.

The Colts had squandered leads before -- their overtime loss earlier this season to the Ravens after holding a 22-3 advantage still haunts members of the franchise -- and as important as the victory was, it was the manner in which it was achieved. The Colts jumped out to a lead with a bludgeoning 11-play opening drive and did not surrender it. Their defense disguised their coverage to confuse Josh Allen into two interceptions, they owned the line of scrimmage so Taylor could run -- Mo Alie-Cox said Taylor looked like a superhero going into the end zone -- and they took the air out of the game by holding the ball for nearly 38 minutes.

"That's something we're going to have to do -- we have to be able to put games away, put points up and play great defense," Taylor said.

Taylor is quiet and even after his historic performance, his tone did not change. Cox said on the sideline teammates were trying to hype Taylor up. Taylor's reaction? Cox imitated him, staring into a camera utterly expressionless.

Taylor does not get too high or too low and that is the persona the Colts have taken on, too. Reich and the players talk a lot about going "1-0 this week," which causes a lot of eye rolls among reporters in press conferences. It seems to have worked for the Colts, though, who have finally added their voices to the chorus of statements this season.

The AFC is a quagmire this year, allowing teams to surface for only so long before they get sucked back down to the level of the group. Last week, Chiefs coach Andy Reid marveled at the league's "ridiculous" parity, and it is ridiculous to think that anything has been sorted out yet. The Colts seem to know that as well as anyone. They were counted out early and now must avoid the trap that has caught nearly every other team that briefly breathed the air at the top.

"We need to be like this every week," said Colts safety George Odum﻿, whose first-quarter interception of Allen spurred the beginning of the rout. "We need to be consistent every week."

That is the battle cry of the AFC this season. The real statement from Sunday is that no matter the score, there isn't much separating the Colts and the Bills, or the rest of their competition, in a season when dominance is banned and the biggest wish is for consistency.

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Is Jalen Hurts the long-term answer for Eagles? 49ers a contender again after throttling Rams?

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks sees Jalen Hurts making a case to lock up the Eagles' starting job for 2022 and beyond. Plus, a look at a defender who could cash in this offseason, what to make of the 49ers and a surprising development in Green Bay.
news

Does Michael Gallup take the Cowboys' offense to an even scarier level? Plus, my upset pick for Week 11

Is Michael Gallup the hidden key to unlocking Dallas' full offensive potential? Cynthia Frelund provides some scary intel for the rest of the NFL. Plus, an upset pick for Week 11 and more.
news

NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Cam Newton posts five TD passes; Cowboys-Chiefs tops 100 points!

Is Cam Newton about to put on an epic show in his first home game back with the Panthers? What kind of crazy fireworks should we expect from Cowboys-Chiefs? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 12 of college football season

Chad Reuter updates his ranking of the top 25 senior prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft, and there's a new QB1 as we head into the final stretch of college football's regular season.
news

RB Index, Week 11: Vintage Panthers boast NFL's scariest rushing attack

Maurice Jones-Drew breaks down a vintage Panthers offense that's turned into the NFL's scariest rushing attack overnight. Plus, a new rookie enters his top 15 RB rankings ahead of Week 11.
news

Eight in-season additions who will have biggest impact on 2021 NFL stretch run

Will Cam Newton power the Panthers on a playoff run? Gil Brandt eyes eight in-season additions with the potential to impact their new teams down the stretch of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 11: Re-drafting the 2021 first-round rookie quarterbacks

What if Justin Fields had been drafted by the Steelers and Mac Jones played for a different AFC East team? David Carr re-drafts the 2021 rookie QBs taken in the first round. Plus, there's a new No. 1 in his offensive player rankings.
news

Week 11 NFL game picks: Cowboys edge out Chiefs; Saints get back on track with win over Eagles

Can the Chiefs stay hot in Sunday's marquee matchup against the explosive Cowboys? Who will take a swing game in the NFC wild-card race: Saints or Eagles? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 11.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 11: Mac Jones just keeps rising, while Dak Prescott reclaims the No. 1 spot

In the latest installment of Gregg Rosenthal's QB Index, rookie Mac Jones just keeps rising up the board, while there's a change at the top. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

2021 NFL season: Top 10 candidates to make their first Pro Bowl

Is Cooper Kupp a lock for Pro Bowl honors? Will Jonathan Taylor pile up enough votes? Nick Shook scans the NFL landscape for the top 10 candidates to make their first Pro Bowl.
news

NFL Week 11 underdogs: Will Cowboys conquer Chiefs? Bears to surprise Ravens?

Will the Cowboys knock off the Chiefs in Kansas City? Are the Ravens in danger of being upset for the second week in a row? Marc Sessler makes the case for five underdogs in Week 11.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW