2021 NFL season, Week 11: What we learned from Sunday's games

Next Gen stat of the game: Kirk Cousins went 7-for-7 for 165 yards and a TD on intermediate passes (10-19 air yards), his most such completions without an incompletion in a game in the Next Gen Stats era. He has a 79.4 completion percentage and a 148.2 passer rating on such passes this season, both of which are on pace to set single-season records in the NGS era among qualified QBs.