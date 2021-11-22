Cam Newton: Carolina homecoming 'special day for me' despite loss to Washington

Sunday is one that Cam Newton says he will always remember. It's the anniversary of an event that changed the course of his life. He experienced defeat in both instances, but that has never stopped Newton from relishing the moment.

Thirteen years to the day Newton was arrested for stealing a laptop while in college, the veteran quarterback made his highly-anticipated return to Carolina. Newton got the start, his first in just his second game since reuniting with the Panthers, but was unable to lead a last-minute scoring drive in a 27-21 loss to Washington.

"Today was a special day for me, for more reasons than one," Newton said. "It was my resurrection day. I'm not sure if a lot of people know. Nov. 21 is a very special day for me. I took a big L in my life. It was a big scar that ended up being my biggest star. I was incarcerated today, when I was at the University of Florida, and this day is always significance of where I came from."

Newton, of course, had been sitting at home just two weeks ago before receiving an unsuspecting call from Panthers coach Matt Rhule about coming back to his old team in the wake of Sam Darnold's shoulder injury. A week after producing touchdowns on his first two touches in a win over the Cardinals, Newton sprinted to midfield following a 24-yard TD run in the first half.