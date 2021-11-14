Cam Newton runs for TD on first snap vs. Cardinals, throws TD on second play: 'I'm back!'

It took all of one play for Cam Newton to make a booming announcement to the football world: "I'm back!"

The former MVP repeated that roar after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown on his first snap of the 2021 season. His second snap resulted in a passing touchdown.

Newton entered the game during the Panthers' opening possession, which began deep in Cardinals territory following a fumble. On second-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Newton took a direct snap and delivered a stiff arm to Zaven Collins before breaking outside and barreling over Isaiah Simmons for the first-quarter score.

The Panthers, thanks in part to Newton, were back in the end zone moments later. After a pair of Christian McCaffrey runs advanced the offense again to the Arizona 2-yard line, Newton re-entered on first-and-goal and rolled to his right before firing a strike to Robby Anderson to give the Panthers a quick 14-0 lead.

The beloved Carolina quarterback rejoined the team Thursday in the wake of Sam Darnold suffering a shoulder injury that forced the incumbent starter to injured reserve. The midweek signing allowed just enough time for Newton to prepare for a small package of plays in Week 10. P.J. Walker got the start for the Panthers.