Bears QB Justin Fields (ribs) questionable to return vs. Ravens

Andy Dalton has entered the game for Justin Fields in the third quarter versus the Ravens.
The Bears rookie quarterback left Sunday's game with a rib injury and is questionable to return.
Fields headed to the locker room after being monitored in the blue tent on the sideline. Fields completed 4 of 11 passes for 79 yards with no interceptions and compiled 23 rushing yards off four attempts at the time of his exit.
Dalton takes over for the Bears down, 6-0, midway through the third quarter.
Around The NFL will have more on this story as it develops.