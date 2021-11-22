These are hard -- and unaccustomed -- times for Russell Wilson, Seahawks

For Wilson, who prides himself on being the guy who finds light when there is darkness on the field, the struggles have to be sobering. The previous week he was shut out for the first time in his NFL career, and on Sunday the offense was 0 for 2 in the red zone at a time when touchdowns could have changed the complexion of the game. Dallas' score was the Seahawks' lone red-zone trip across the goal line.

Wilson refused to make excuses afterward, and Carroll said there were no issues with the broken finger that caused Wilson to miss three games before returning last Sunday at Green Bay. But something is wrong with the offense. Does it have something to do with first-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, whom Wilson co-signed on before he was hired last offseason? Does it have something to do with how defenses are playing Seattle, favoring two-deep concepts while mixing coverages? Or could it also be that Wilson is not seeing the field as well as he should?

For instance, late in the second quarter, the Seahawks had a third-and-6 from the Arizona 9. Tight end Gerald Everett was running free along the goal line, but Wilson either ignored him or didn't see him and threw an incompletion away from Everett. A touchdown would have made it 13-10 heading into halftime and provided some needed momentum. But, instead, it compounded what has been a problem area for the Seattle offense: third down.

The Seahawks entered the game converting on 33.7% of their opportunities, which ranked 30th in the league. Sunday, they were 2 of 10 and only 1 of 8 through three quarters. A contributing factor was them consistently being in third-and-long, needing at last six yards for a conversion on seven occasions.

Still, the fact remains that Wilson is not playing at the level he expects of himself and that we have come to expect of him. For the first time in his career, he missed games because of injury, so perhaps rust has something to do with it, though he stiff-armed any suggestion. And perhaps he needs to get back to taking more snaps from under center following the broken finger.

Whatever the case, Russ has not been cooking. Why?

"For me, the standard is always high," said Wilson, who finished 14 of 26 for 207 yards with no touchdowns or turnovers. "The standard is always to find a way to win. It's what it's really about. I think one of the things we did well was picking up the tempo and moving the ball really well. We went up and down the field before half, and near the end of the game there we responded really well with that, and I think that we have to figure out how to tap into that a little bit more maybe."

Unspoken was that they struggled to finish drives after moving downfield with relative ease.

"I'm going to look internally to see what can I do better, and then also, too, what can we do better collectively?" Wilson continued. "So the reality, though, is that I've been through tough times before, and I think about some of the tough moments I've gone through. There's always something better on the other end of it. That's what I really believe, and so the thought process of it, man, it can feel like it's your worst day just as a team, as a group, and it can feel heavy and all that, but I do think that you have to have perspective and know that there's still opportunity, and we have to decide and we have to execute on it, and we have to go do it."

These are uncharted waters for Wilson.

For the first time in his career, he has lost three straight starts. You can say the offense struggled in his absence, but the truth is that it was struggling before he left. It has scored more than 20 points just once in its last seven games, which becomes even more disturbing when considering Carroll's response when asked how to fix it.

"I don't know why … it became a mystery to us to score points," he said. "That's never been the issue, and we've always been able to move the ball and score and stuff. I don't know why this time frame. It started when Russ got banged up, and then it hasn't -- we just haven't got productive like we need to be, and we've got to get back on track. Maybe it's going to be a couple of weeks for taking a month off for Russ to be at his best to help us where we can, but we've got to do stuff around him as well. It isn't a one-guy show, as much as you might want to make it that. That goes back to us, the coaches. We have to do a better job and get it done because it seems like there's opportunities for us, and so we need to take advantage of them."

Interestingly, the Seahawks were philosophical as well as frustrated Sunday. They spoke about how adversity challenges you as a man, and how they are professionals and will approach each day and game as such.

"In life, you go through a lot of ups and downs, you go through a lot of BS," safety Jamal Adams said. "You lose people. You have incidents. Whatever it is. You go through a lot of ups and downs, a lot of trial and error in life. You have to keep going. The day you stop, the day you quit, that's the day you've failed, that's the day you die. I just try to stay positive with my mindset. I try to appreciate that in the locker room as well. Nothing in life is perfect. You just have to keep on fighting, keep on going. Sooner or later, that storm will end. … We will get out of it sooner than later."