2021 NFL season: Top 10 candidates to make their first Pro Bowl

Kupp has played 10 games in 2021 and has a league-leading 1,141 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. That's it. That's the explanation for Kupp's presence here.





Jokes aside, it's essentially guaranteed Kupp makes his first Pro Bowl in 2021. He's one of the best receivers downfield, averaging 25.5 yards per reception on passes of 10-plus air yards (third among those with 30-plus such targets), and he is responsible for the most touchdowns down the seams. He's playing the position better than anyone else in the NFL, and it would require a catastrophic offensive meltdown for him to not get the votes necessary to earn the honor. Last year, Stefon Diggs ended his Pro Bowl drought by leading the NFL in receiving. This year, it's Kupp's turn.