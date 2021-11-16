Which NFL teams can you trust in erratic 2021 season? Packers, Bills and Cowboys top my list

Aaron Rodgers is back. And he's Aaron Rodgers, the most talented quarterback in NFL history; the reigning MVP, in the midst of another fine season. In a pass-happy league, no aerial connection's as potent as Rodgers' with Davante Adams﻿. Green Bay's star receiver is such a masterful route runner, and when he inevitably gets separation, Rodgers invariably finds him. Aaron Jones' injury will only cost the Pro Bowl back 1-2 weeks, thankfully. Not to mention, backup RB A.J. Dillon is playing like a man possessed of late; over the last three weeks, the 247-pound wrecking ball has racked up 190 yards rushing and 106 receiving.





But the thing that pushes Green Bay over the top -- that lands the Packers in this No. 1 spot -- is the defense. Joe Barry's unit is red hot. Facing Kyler Murray﻿, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson over the past three games, Green Bay has given up a grand total of 34 points. The Pack just handed Russ his first shutout in 150 career games! And this is all without Jaire Alexander﻿, the injured lockdown corner who could return for the stretch run.





The Packers have two blemishes on the record this season: The first being the Week 1 head-scratcher in New Orleans, and the second coming in a tight loss at Kansas City with Jordan Love under center. The trust here is legit. With a remaining schedule that includes just two games against teams currently holding a winning record, I can see Green Bay getting the No. 1 seed and having the NFC go through Lambeau.