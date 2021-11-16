The First Read, Week 11: Chiefs snap out of it; Tom Brady scuffling

1) Cam Newton's second stint in Carolina will be a huge hit: You never want to make too much out of any victory, let alone a blowout win over a team that was missing its starting quarterback. You also can't dispute the fact that the Panthers looked like a completely different team when strolling into Arizona and beat up on the Cardinals to the tune of a 34-10 final score. Carolina is getting right in a lot of places, and the most important is at quarterback, with the return of Newton to the franchise. This isn't an attempt to sell Newton as a savior. The 32-year-old, who exited amid acrimony after the 2019 season, still has his flaws at this stage of his career. What he does bring is a huge dose of energy to a team that had lost five of its previous six games. Think about this: The Panthers scored more points on Sunday than they did in their last three contests combined. They were likely becoming painfully more aware with each passing week that Sam Darnold wasn't going to write the great comeback story they hoped he would in that town. So now they've turned to Newton, the most iconic player in franchise history, and he's showing up at just the right time. Running back Christian McCaffrey is rounding back into a form. A defense that was the talk of the NFL earlier this season is starting to play at that same level again. This offense has far more weapons around Newton than he had during his one erratic season with the New England Patriots. Newton may have only thrown four passes and carried the ball three times on Sunday -- while P.J Walker went 22-for-29 for 167 yards -- but you know he's starting the rest of the season. Newton pumped plenty of life into this team by producing two touchdowns, and his combination of charisma and experience can't be discounted. The Panthers have been up and down and back up again. They'd also be the seventh seed in the playoffs in the postseason started today.