Washington DE Chase Young out for rest of season with torn ACL

The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year will not finish out his sophomore season.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said Monday that defensive end Chase Young will miss the remainder of the year due to a leg injury suffered in Sunday's 29-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Young suffered a torn ACL.

Young went down midway through the second quarter as he attempted to rush Bucs quarterback Tom Brady off the edge against left tackle Donovan Smith. He walked into the locker room with help from trainers and did not return to the game. Washington, which was up 13-0 at the time of Young's departure, held on for the thrilling upset.

The Pro Bowl DE's season-ending injury puts a damper on what was to date Washington's most impressive and complete win of the season. It also wasn't the only major injury the Football Team has had to weather recently. Rapoport reported Sunday that quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is not expected to return this season after his Week 1 hip subluxation. Fellow front-seven star Montez Sweat is also on injured reserve with a fractured jaw and out at least two more weeks.

For Washington, at 3-6 and still in the hunt for a wild-card spot, it'll need all the help it can get in filling Young's shoes.