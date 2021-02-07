Around the NFL

Washington DE Chase Young wins AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Published: Feb 06, 2021 at 09:29 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Chase Young entered the NFL with high expectations as the top defensive player selected in the 2020 draft. The Washington edge rusher lived up to them as a rookie.

Young was the clear choice for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, which was announced Saturday night during NFL Honors.

Young took 42 1/2 votes with Carolina Panthers safety ﻿Jeremy Chinn﻿ a distant second at 4 1/2 and Baltimore Ravens linebacker ﻿Patrick Queen﻿ getting two votes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety ﻿Antoine Winfield Jr.﻿ getting a single tally.

A groin injury hampered his early season production, but once healthy, Young was a wrecking ball. In 15 regular-season games, Young compiled 7.5 sacks (tops among rookies), 44 tackles, 12 QB hits, 10 tackles for loss, four passes defended, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one TD scored.

Young was a clear difference-maker on a Washington defense that carried the club to an NFC East title at 7-9. Washington generated a 30.3 pressure rate with Young on the field this season. Without the rookie on the field, that pressure rate dropped to 24.6, per Next Gen Stats.

It wasn't just the sacks and pressures that separated him from every other DROY candidate. There were the big, game-swinging plays Young made down the stretch to propel his team to the postseason. In a huge Week 14, Young practically willed Washington to a win over San Francisco, compiling six tackles, a sack, two QB hits, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a TD that changed the complexion of the game. That win drove Washington to the top of the division.

The Week 17 NFC East clincher versus Philly was another commanding performance by the rookie who earned a sack, three QB hits, and a fumble recovery.

Perhaps more impressive than Young's rookie season is how much room there is still for the game-wrecker to grow. His predecessors at Ohio State, Joey and Nick Bosa (also DROY winners) entered the NFL as more polished pass rushers than Young. The 2020 DROY is on that same path, and as he hones his craft will be a dominant force off the edge for a stout Washington defense.

Young is the fourth Ohio State player in the past five years to take home the Defensive Rookie of the Year award (Nick Bosa, Marshon Lattimore﻿, Joey Bosa). Perhaps OSU should rebrand itself as DROYU.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named 2020 AP NFL Most Valuable Player

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the 2020 AP NFL Most Valuable Player on Saturday during "NFL Honors". It is the third MVP award of Rodgers' career.
news

Washington QB Alex Smith earns AP Comeback Player of the Year honors

Alex Smith's willpower afforded him the chance to not only continue his career but also elevate Washington to its first NFC East crown and postseason appearance since 2015. And for that, Smith was officially announced as the 2020 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
news

Browns' Kevin Stefanski wins AP Coach of the Year

Kevin Stefanski's rookie season as an NFL head coach saw him lead the Browns to their first playoff berth since 2002 and he brought home AP Coach of the Year in the process. 
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater wins 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater has been voted the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award winner. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry named NFL AP Offensive Player of the Year

Titans running back Derrick Henry produced the eighth-ever 2,000-yard campaign, and the fifth-highest total. It all added up to Henry being voted 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, as announced during Saturday's NFL Honors ceremony.
news

Rams DT Aaron Donald wins AP Defensive Player of the Year for third time

Los Angeles' Aaron Donald turned in another dominant season and earned yet another AP Defensive Player of the Year accolade, his third in the past four seasons.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 was revealed at NFL Honors on Saturday night. The rolling announcement of inductees took place over a two-hour window and included the induction of Charles Woodson, Peyton Manning and Calvin Johnson.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert tabbed as AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Bolts quarterback Justin Herbert's debut wasn't planned, but after he was propelled into action, he never looked back. Herbert threw a rookie-record 31 TDs and has been named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. 
news

List of 'NFL Honors' award winners from 2020 season

Here are the winners from Saturday's "NFL Honors" award show celebrating the 2020 NFL season.
news

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll named AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Buffalo's ascent were unlikely to have happened if not for the work of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. 
news

Packers hiring Rams assistant Joe Barry as defensive coordinator 

The Packers are hiring Rams assistant head coach/linebackers coach Joe Barry as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday via an informed source.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW