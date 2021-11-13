Rams WR Robert Woods suffers torn ACL in practice, to miss remainder of 2021 season

Despite the arrival of Odell Beckham in Los Angeles on Friday﻿, the Rams receiving corps suffered a big loss.

Veteran wideout Robert Woods sustained a torn ACL in Friday's practice and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

NFL Network's Peter Schrager reports Woods' knee injury came while running a jet sweep and something felt awry while planting his foot. There was hope last night that it wasn't serious, according to Schrager, but further testing confirmed the extent of his injury.

The loss of Woods makes makes Thursday's signing of Beckham all that more important. Yet, Woods' veteran leadership and dynamic ability to catch and run will be sorely missed for a Rams team with Super Bowl aspirations. Second-year WR Van Jefferson is assumed to receive the large majority of Woods' snaps just days after being relegated on the depth chart upon Beckham's arrival.

The Rams (7-2) are on the road Monday night to face the San Francisco 49ers (3-5). It's unclear whether Beckham will make his debut with the Rams in Week 10, but the situation may call for the star WR to suit up for the divisional rivalry.

In nine games this season, Woods had 45 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. Known for his sure hands as well as his durability, the 29-year-old had never missed more than three games in a season during his nine-year career.