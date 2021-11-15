After rout of Browns, Patriots' resurgence should send tremors through rest of AFC

It was the Patriots' fourth straight victory and their best performance of the season considering the Browns -- who entered Week 10 with the NFL's 10th-ranked scoring defense -- are also a team with playoff aspirations. For fans in New England, it offered the comfort of a warm blanket, harkening back to how Patriots teams looked in the early years of the Tom Brady era. And in a wide-open AFC, the specter of the Patriots is looming again. At 6-4, only the Buffalo Bills (6-3) are ahead of them in the AFC East, with both games against the Bills remaining and after a 2-4 start, they are firmly in the wild-card picture.

It was always foolish to write off the Patriots as headed for a protracted rebuild after Brady left. After all, Bill Belichick was still coaching. But the Patriots signaled their impatience with mediocrity as soon as free agency opened last March and they went on a spending spree to bring in names like Matt Judon, Kyle Van Noy and Hunter Henry. And the draft class is their best in a number of years. Rhamondre Stevenson, a fourth-round pick this year, had his first 100-yard game with leading running back Damien Harris out on Sunday. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore, a second-round pick, had four tackles. And Jones displayed perfect touch on passes to Henry and Jakobi Meyers, and then rifled a second quarter pass into tight double coverage for Kendrick Bourne to cap a gut punch 99-yard touchdown drive -- the longest Jones could remember ever being involved in.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels recently acknowledged Jones had endured a "little dry spell" in the victory two weeks ago against the Chargers, when the rookie did not have a touchdown pass and completed just 18 of 35 throws. And last week, in the victory over the Panthers, Jones completed just 12 of 18 passes in a defense-led game. The Patriots have proven they can move the ball on the ground consistently, but to make a serious playoff run, they will need Jones to be able to make throws. He did it on Sunday, and it is noteworthy that he did it after a week in which he was the topic of unflattering conversation for an ankle tackle against the Panthers. Belichick said Jones had done a good job of navigating all the things that have come at him in the NFL.