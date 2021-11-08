Around the NFL

Panthers' Haason Reddick: Mac Jones made 'dirty play' twisting Brian Burns' ankle

Published: Nov 08, 2021 at 07:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Carolina pass rusher ﻿Brian Burns﻿ came streaking off the edge late in the first quarter of Sunday's 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots, belting quarterback Mac Jones and forcing a fumble recovered by the Panthers.

It's what happened after Burns' crushing sack that left Carolina teammate Haason Reddick hot after the contest. Replay showed that Jones grabbed Burns' foot as he attempted to get to the loose ball. As the rusher tried to twist away, the QB continued to hold on. Burns injured his ankle on the play and was in the medical tent for a spell.

"Definitely thought it was a dirty play," Reddick said, via ESPN. "I actually saw and witnessed the play while it was happening. At first it felt like he was trying trip or kick Burns. And the next thing you know I saw him tugging on Burns' ankle. I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully, it's something the league addresses."

There was no penalty on Jones on the play. Referee Clete Blakeman told a pool reporter after the game the hold was a "subjective call" and noted the league would deal with whether it should have been flagged in the evaluation of the crew.

"It seems they always are protecting the offensive players," Reddick said. "There's the protection for the protection for the defensive players as well. That was a call that shouldn't be missed. I'm going to speak out on it, whatever the consequences are. It looked completely intentional from where I was standing, and I was pretty close. I don't think that was a call that should have been missed."

Jones was not asked about the play after the game.

Burns again had to be helped off the field in the fourth quarter with another injury to the same ankle. He did not return.

"I understand everybody is out there competing," Reddick continued to harp on Jones. "I understand everybody wants to win. I don't think there is no room for that inside of the game. Everybody needs to be respectful, right? Nobody wants to see anybody get hurt.

"For no penalty, nothing to be thrown, it's egregious, I think it's unfair. I really do hope the league addresses it."

Related Content

news

Broncos WR Tim Patrick calls Cowboys' early fourth-down attempts 'disrespectful'

The Cowboys attempted two fourth-down plays on the game's first two drives while in Denver territory. The Broncos stonewalled Dallas each time, setting the tone for a 30-16 beatdown of the Cowboys.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on 9-6 loss to Jags: 'I played like (expletive)'

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense opened the game with two field goals. Then they couldn't move the ball. On their final seven drives, Buffalo generated no more than two first downs per possession, and Allen turned it over three times.
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Bears-Steelers

NFL.com's Jelani Scott breaks down four things to watch for when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Chicago Bears on Monday night.
news

Baker Mayfield: Browns 'are bought in' following big win over Bengals, Odell Beckham's release

With the 4-4 Browns seemingly at a crossroads, embattled QB Baker Mayfield put together perhaps his finest performance of the season in a 41-16 win over the Bengals. He was equally impressive in how he addressed Odell Beckham's departure, which followed a series of recent incidents involving the star wideout.
news

Rams LB Von Miller (ankle) inactive for 'SNF' vs. Titans

Von Miller's anticipated Rams debut will have to wait at least another week. The club listed the LB among its Week 9 in actives due to an ankle injury.
news

Sam Darnold on 3-INT day in Panthers loss: 'I'm fully aware I didn't play my best football today'

Sam Darnold's well-documented struggles continued Sunday as the quarterback threw three interceptions in the Panthers' 24-6 loss to the Patriots.
news

Raiders to sign veteran WR DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson wasn't without a team for long. The Las Vegas Raiders are signing the veteran wide receiver, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 9 action. 
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) inactive vs. 49ers

After not logging a single practice this past week, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins will not play against the 49ers in Week 9.
news

Jaguars LB Josh Allen sacks, intercepts Bills QB Josh Allen to make NFL history

In a rare showdown between opponents with the same listed name, Jaguars LB Josh Allen sacked and intercepted Bills QB Josh Allen and recovered his fumble in a shocking 9-6 Jacksonville upset. All three plays were firsts for two players sharing a first and last name.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle) returns after brief exit vs. Bills

Trevor Lawrence is back. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft returned to the field versus the Bills after he was briefly questionable with an ankle injury late in the second quarter.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW