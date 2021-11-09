The First Read, Week 10: Why NFL contenders need defense; Patrick Mahomes' slump

1) Mike Vrabel for Coach of the Year: The Tennessee Titans are one of those teams that will never impress anybody coming out of the gate. They play old-school football, their brightest star is an oversized running back in a league that devalues the position and their defense isn't blessed with much star power. Then, inevitably, we look up around midseason, and there they are -- defying odds, rebuffing critics and reminding us that they're led by a hell of a head coach in Vrabel. This year's race for Coach of the Year gets more interesting by the week. You've got Mike McCarthy helming a resurgent Dallas Cowboys team. The Baltimore Ravens are leading the AFC North despite a slew of severe injuries because John Harbaugh knows a thing or two about coaching. There are the young bucks who are blowing up, guys like Arizona's Kliff Kingsbury, Cincinnati's Zac Taylor and the Chargers' Brandon Staley. None of them has been doing what Vrabel has accomplished in recent weeks. His Titans beat the Bills in a 34-31 shootout that came down to a goal-line stand in the final minute. They routed the Chiefs, 27-3, with a defensive secondary that was decimated by injuries. And on Sunday night, they went to Los Angeles -- after learning last week that All-Pro running back Derrick Henry will be out for 6-10 weeks with a broken foot -- and blasted the Rams in front of a national television audience. Props to Vrabel. The Titans keep facing all sorts of obstacles, and those issues seem to only drive this team to perform at an even higher level. They aren't the sexiest team in the league. They're just led by a coach who clearly knows how to make the most of what he's working with each week.