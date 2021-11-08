Around the NFL

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (finger) cleared for full return

Published: Nov 08, 2021 at 01:30 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Russell Wilson is back.

The Seahawks' star quarterback was officially cleared for a full return Monday after missing four weeks with a finger injury, the team announced via a statement from Wilson's doctor.

"On October 7, 2021, Russell Wilson sustained severe injuries to the middle finger of his right (throwing) hand during a game," Dr. Steve Shin said. "He had immediate surgery the following day in the form of a repair of a fracture-dislocation of his proximal interphalangeal joint and an extensor tendon rupture (mallet finger). Although this was uncharted territory (I have never in my career seen such a severe injury to the throwing hand of an NFL quarterback), I have also never encountered a player so committed to his postoperative therapy and with so much conviction to return to the same, if not better, level of performance as he had pre-injury.

"I am absolutely amazed at his progress, so much so that I can now confidently clear him for full return to play without reservation."

Wilson had long targeted Week 10 at the Packers for his return, and intimated through a Twitter video Monday morning that his moment had arrived. The 38-second social media post included clips from his doctor visits, rehab and previous saunters out the tunnel in full uniform, with a shot of Lambeau Field spliced in for good measure. The caption: "It's Time."

The QB's return couldn't have come soon enough for Seahawks. The reigning NFC West champs are tied for last in the division and 4.5 games out of first place after going 1-2 with Wilson sidelined. The cup of coffee is half full in Seattle, however. The club is only one game out of the conference's seventh seed and it still has five games remaining against teams with losing records.

The Seahawks (3-5) have one after seeing their offense struggle with Geno Smith filling in for Wilson. The veteran backup led just four touchdown drives over his first three games in relief before Seattle experienced a mini-breakout last week against the hapless Jaguars.

Wilson was playing like his usual stellar self before going down in Week 5. The seven-time Pro Bowler had thrown 10 touchdowns to just one interception while registering career highs in yards per attempt (9.6) and passer rating (125.3).

That production always plays, and an injection of it might salvage Seattle's season.

Related Content

news

Sam Darnold (shoulder) to undergo MRI as Panthers consider options at QB

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday that Sam Darnold is set to undergo an MRI on his ailing shoulder.
news

Raiders releasing former first-round CB Damon Arnette

The Raiders are parting ways with another recent first-rounder. CB ﻿Damon Arnette﻿ is being released, Tom Pelissero reports. The move comes on the heels of multiple troubling, off-field incidents surfacing that involve the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
news

Bears expected to activate RB David Montgomery off IR ahead of game vs. Steelers

Chicago will get backfield reinforcement ahead of Monday night's game against the Steelers. The Bears are expected to activate running back ﻿David Montgomery﻿ from injured reserve.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to be limited in practice after suffering low-ankle sprain vs. Bills

﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ will bask in the glow of his second career victory in the trainers' room this week. The rookie QB suffered a low-ankle sprain in Jacksonville's win over Buffalo and will be limited in practice, Ian Rapoport reports. X-rays on Lawrence's ankle were negative and he showed little structural issues.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 8

Arizona will have to lean on ﻿James Conner﻿ out of the backfield for at least the next three weeks. Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds suffered a high-ankle sprain and is likely to land on injured reserve.
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals blowing out 49ers with backups: 'No matter who's playing ... they show up'

The Cardinals were without Kyler Murray, ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿, A.J. Green and J.J. Watt, and lost ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ and ﻿Justin Pugh﻿ in the first quarter versus the 49ers. Arizona blew out San Francisco anyway.
news

A.J. Brown calls out Jalen Ramsey's extracurricular 'dirty stuff': 'He has my number if he wants to see me'

Both A.J. Brown and Jalen Ramsey received unsportsmanlike taunting penalties in the second quarter, which came after Ramsey was flagged for unnecessary roughness following an interception intended for Brown in the first quarter.
news

Broncos WR Tim Patrick calls Cowboys' early fourth-down attempts 'disrespectful'

The Cowboys attempted two fourth-down plays on the game's first two drives while in Denver territory. The Broncos stonewalled Dallas each time, setting the tone for a 30-16 beatdown of the Cowboys.
news

Panthers' Haason Reddick: Mac Jones made 'dirty play' twisting Brian Burns' ankle

Replays showed that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones grabbed Panthers DE Brian Burns' foot and continued to hold on as the pass rusher attempted to get to a loose ball. 
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on 9-6 loss to Jags: 'I played like (expletive)'

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense opened the game with two field goals. Then they couldn't move the ball. On their final seven drives, Buffalo generated no more than two first downs per possession, and Allen turned it over three times.
news

Baker Mayfield: Browns 'are bought in' following big win over Bengals, Odell Beckham's release

With the 4-4 Browns seemingly at a crossroads, embattled QB Baker Mayfield put together perhaps his finest performance of the season in a 41-16 win over the Bengals. He was equally impressive in how he addressed Odell Beckham's departure, which followed a tumultuous week involving the star wideout.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW