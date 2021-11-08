Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (finger) cleared for full return

Russell Wilson is back.

The Seahawks' star quarterback was officially cleared for a full return Monday after missing four weeks with a finger injury, the team announced via a statement from Wilson's doctor.

"On October 7, 2021, Russell Wilson sustained severe injuries to the middle finger of his right (throwing) hand during a game," Dr. Steve Shin said. "He had immediate surgery the following day in the form of a repair of a fracture-dislocation of his proximal interphalangeal joint and an extensor tendon rupture (mallet finger). Although this was uncharted territory (I have never in my career seen such a severe injury to the throwing hand of an NFL quarterback), I have also never encountered a player so committed to his postoperative therapy and with so much conviction to return to the same, if not better, level of performance as he had pre-injury.

"I am absolutely amazed at his progress, so much so that I can now confidently clear him for full return to play without reservation."

Wilson had long targeted Week 10 at the Packers for his return, and intimated through a Twitter video Monday morning that his moment had arrived. The 38-second social media post included clips from his doctor visits, rehab and previous saunters out the tunnel in full uniform, with a shot of Lambeau Field spliced in for good measure. The caption: "It's Time."

The QB's return couldn't have come soon enough for Seahawks. The reigning NFC West champs are tied for last in the division and 4.5 games out of first place after going 1-2 with Wilson sidelined. The cup of coffee is half full in Seattle, however. The club is only one game out of the conference's seventh seed and it still has five games remaining against teams with losing records.

The Seahawks (3-5) have one after seeing their offense struggle with Geno Smith filling in for Wilson. The veteran backup led just four touchdown drives over his first three games in relief before Seattle experienced a mini-breakout last week against the hapless Jaguars.

Wilson was playing like his usual stellar self before going down in Week 5. The seven-time Pro Bowler had thrown 10 touchdowns to just one interception while registering career highs in yards per attempt (9.6) and passer rating (125.3).