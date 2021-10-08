Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to miss several weeks after undergoing surgery to repair injured finger

Russell Wilson's finger injury has thrown a wrench into Seattle's season.

Wilson underwent surgery on his injured finger Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Wilson is expected to be out for roughly six weeks due to the complicated nature of the operation, which required screws to stabilize Wilson's finger, per Rapoport.

Wilson suffered the injury in Thursday night's loss to the Los Angeles Rams when his hand clipped the wrist of defensive tackle Aaron Donald during Wilson's follow-through on a pass attempt. X-rays on Wilson's finger came back negative, but following an MRI on Friday morning, Wilson underwent the procedure performed by Dr. Steven Shin.

Geno Smith is the Seahawks' backup and is expected to serve as Wilson's replacement.

Wilson attempted to play through the injury Thursday night but quickly discovered he was unable to continue, going three-and-out before handing the reins to Smith. The veteran backup led a 10-play, 98-yard touchdown drive on his first possession, but threw a crushing interception that ended Seattle's chances of a comeback.