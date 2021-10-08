Russell Wilson (finger) to undergo MRI following negative X-rays; surgery still possible

Russell Wilson avoided a fracture to his injured finger -- at least as far as the X-ray could tell.

X-rays on Wilson's finger came back negative, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, with an MRI to follow Friday before a consultation with hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin of Kerlan-Jobe in Los Angeles. The initial belief is Wilson has mallet finger: a sprained joint that makes a finger difficult to flex.

Surgery remains a possibility and part of the evaluation process, per Rapoport, with more clarity expected to come Friday.

Wilson suffered the injury when his hand clipped Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald on the follow through of a throw during Thursday night's loss to Los Angeles. Wilson returned for one more possession following the injury, but couldn't grip the football properly to throw accurately, prompting his replacement with veteran Geno Smith﻿.

Smith stunned viewers with his first possession, leading a 10-play, 98-yard touchdown drive filled with Smith completions to a variety of pass catchers. He finished the night 10-of-17 passing for 131 yards, one touchdown and a game-sealing interception.

It doesn't take an expert to explain Wilson's importance to the Seahawks' chances. As one of the rare talents in today's game, Wilson is the linchpin of Seattle's offensive, and really, organizational outlook. Significant time spent on the sideline would mean the Seahawks would have to hope Smith can rise to the occasion to keep them in range in the ultra-competitive NFC West.