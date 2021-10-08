Geno Smith does 'incredible job' replacing Russell Wilson as Seahawks fall short vs. Rams

"It would have been a lot better if we got a win, but it meant a lot, the city has embraced me," Smith said. "This team has embraced me, and I'm really grateful for that. I appreciate all the fans. The atmosphere was just electric tonight. I mean, you could see it out there. Everyone was fired up. I really thought we had a chance. Thought we were going to come back and get it done; unfortunately we didn't. But we'll bounce back and get better."

It wasn't just that Smith was the caretaker of the offense after he entered. No, he was -- stunningly -- the engine. Making perfect throws, getting to the right reads, avoiding pressure. For a player trashed as unprepared and wobbly during his early years, it was a bizzaro-world performance from the QB. At the very least, it shows how much growth can still be done even away from the spotlight as a quarterback moves into his 30s.

"I thought Geno did an incredible job," Lockett said. "We were on what, the 3-yard line and he drove us all the way down there. Shoot, he did an incredible job. That was a big-time drive, he was very patient, reading through everything, all his keys. He really did phenomenal, I was really happy for him. I told him I was proud of him the way he played. We all know he can play like that, and when he got his opportunity, he showed out, and I was just happy for him."

Was Thursday night a one-off performance against a defense that let its guard down when the backup entered? Can Smith replicate the impressive showing? We might find out, depending on what further tests on Wilson's finger show.

"He did great, he really looked good," Carroll said of Smith. "He's been working for that. He's a talented football player, he knows our system. If Geno's going to play for us some as Russ comes back, he showed that we're in good hands."