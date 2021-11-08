Bills QB Josh Allen on 9-6 loss to Jags: 'I played like (expletive)'

The most stunning upset in a Sunday full of surprises came in Jacksonville, where the Jaguars knocked off the high-powered Buffalo Bills, 9-6.

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense opened the game with two field goals. Then they couldn't move the ball. On their final seven drives, Buffalo generated no more than two first downs per possession, and Allen turned it over three times.

"Credit to them. They came out, they wanted it more," Allen said, via ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg. "We had a lot of little things add up to big things. I put the ball in danger too often. Hit us in the butt. Played like s---, excuse my language, but that starts with me."

Allen couldn't find traction against a Jaguars defense that had been shredded this season, allowing an average of 29 points in seven games. An MVP candidate, Allen generated 264 yards on 31-of-47 passing with zero touchdowns and two interceptions for a 62.7 passer rating, and took two sacks. It marked the first game of the season in which Allen didn't have a TD (either pass or rush) since Week 7, 2020 at the New York Jets. It was Allen's lowest passer rating since Week 14, 2019 (vs. Baltimore, 62.6).

Allen entered Sunday with five straight games of a 100-plus passer rating. Behind an O-line missing two starters, the QB had his worst day of the season.

"Got to be smart with the football and end every drive in a kick," Allen said. "Understanding how our defense was playing, not giving them short field. Again, I got to be better. I played like s--- today."