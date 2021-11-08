Packers fail to adequately support Jordan Love vs. Chiefs as QB loses first-career start

LaFleur should've been more critical of his kicking game. The most he would say was that the Packers "could've used the six points" that didn't come from those missed field goals and that his team pretty much gave the Chiefs another field goal with that muffed punt return (Packers wide receiver Malik Taylor fell down and had the football skip off his right foot before Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons recovered it at the Packers' 10-yard line).

The Packers defense did its part, limiting the Chiefs to just 237 total yards, the lowest amount since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City's starting quarterback in 2018. There were plays that Love surely wanted to have back -- such as when Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed muscled a pass away from Davante Adams for an interception -- but that stuff is going to happen to novice signal-callers. The more promising aspect of Love's performance was his toughness. He took several hits from Kansas City's pressure and didn't wilt in the second half.

If anything, he gave his team a chance to win in the fourth quarter because of his poise.

"The environment, the amount of pressure, the hits he took, standing in there and still delivering the ball and giving us an opportunity at the end of the game, he showed a lot of resilience," LaFleur said. "And that's a great quality to have in a quarterback."

This could be the last time we see Love this season. Per the NFL's COVID protocol, Rodgers must quarantine for 10 days from the date of his positive test, which means he could be eligible to return in time for Green Bay's game against Seattle next Sunday. Love would still be in a position to practice with the first-team offense this week, because Saturday would be the earliest Rodgers could return to the field. However, LaFleur acknowledged the obvious -- that Rodgers is more than capable of playing a game without being involved in practice during the week.

We also learned a few things about Love. The game appeared to be too fast for him early, but then his mobility and arm strength allowed him to make plays off-script when the moment required such improvisation. He's a long way from giving Packers fans a reason to ponder the possibilities once Rodgers moves on. He's also not a train wreck, which would've been apparent in a marquee game like this.

"You never know when that opportunity is going to come and I got it today," Love said. "Obviously, we had a lot of chances. Defense played a really good game and gave us a lot of chances. That's what is most disappointing. I wasn't able to execute, and we weren't able to finish and get more points on the board early."

That is a predictable reaction in a moment like this. Love is a competitor, and he's well aware of the situation he's been placed in. There's little doubt he wanted to come into this contest and leave a strong impression on anybody who saw him play. He probably needed to prove a few things to himself after playing hardly any football over the past 17 months.