Aaron Rodgers says he considered retirement during Packers standoff, wanted more say in team decisions

The lack of commitment to Rodgers was central to the narrative surrounding him in the spring and summer, and he didn't dance around discussing the matter Wednesday. It wasn't about money, the QB said, but instead was much more about the team moving forward with Rodgers as a key figure in Green Bay's future. Rodgers said he hadn't been involved or invited to give his opinion on the on-field direction of the franchise, and he wasn't certain he was even wanted in Green Bay beyond 2021.

All of this followed an elite season from Rodgers, one in which he won the league's Most Valuable Player Award. He felt as if the Packers were slowly closing the door on his time in Green Bay, and he wanted control of his situation, especially after seeing so many beloved teammates lose control of their own situations and essentially left behind.

In Rodgers' words, "if you want to make a change and move forward, then go ahead and do it."

"Obviously, I didn't show up for the offseason program or minicamp; to me, it was bigger than this," Rodgers explained. "It was about trying to be a resource for the organization that I care about and love so much."

Green Bay came to Rodgers with an offer than included a monetary increase, but as the quarterback said, that's not quite was he was pursuing. The green worn by the Packers meant more to him than the green on a dollar bill. This was about taking care of a franchise that has been an essential part of Rodgers' professional identity.

"So, when the money came at me, the backstory to that is, after the season, there was a part of me that did think that there would be conversation about an extension, based on my cap number this season, next season," Rodgers continued. "It seemed natural based on the way I played to at least have a conversation about it. There wasn't a conversation, not until into May.

"And that to me seemed like, an analogy that you guys would understand: you guys have a fantastic year of work, you write some great stories, you go to your boss and say, 'I just had an incredible year. I think I deserve a pay raise or some security.' And the boss says, 'Ehh, let's just see how it goes.' A couple months down the line, you get another job opportunity, you go back to your boss and say, 'Hey, I got this amazing job opportunity.' They say, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, no, no, no, we love you. We do want you to stick around. We do care about you.' Just probably the same feeling.