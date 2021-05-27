NFL Training Camp 2021 primer: Key info, dates, locations

What is training camp?
Training Camp is an extensive ramp-up period that will include two practices a day, also known as "two-a-days," scrimmages, drills, team meetings with coaches and weight training. Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the first three days must contain zero contact. Days 4 and 5 allow players to practice full speed in "spiders and shells" (helmets and light practice gear); Day 6 is a mandatory day off, and Day 7 permits players to begin conducting fully-padded practices.
When is training camp this year?
For the first time in NFL history, there will be a unified start date for training camp, with 29 clubs reporting on July 27. The Cowboys and Steelers, who will square off in this year's Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 5, are eligible to report as early as July 21. The reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers can report as early as July 24; Tampa Bay faces Dallas in the regular-season opener on Sept. 9.
How big are teams' rosters during training camp?
Clubs are allowed to carry a 90-man roster to begin camp. Rosters must be cut down to 85 players by Aug. 17, 80 players by Aug. 24 and 53 players by Aug. 31.
Can fans attend?
Yes, the NFL plans to allow fans to attend. League-wide practices and fan events are expected to begin July 31.