NFL Week 9's biggest decisions: Brandon Staley's, Mike Vrabel's fourth-down calls pay off

Brandon Staley continues aggressive 4th-down approach





Through the first eight weeks of the season, Staley has been featured in our weekly column more times than any other coach (four times; three positive, one negative). We can add another tally to the positive side of the scoreboard following the Chargers’ road win over the Eagles in Week 9, when Staley got all five fourth-down decisions right, according to the NGS Decision Guide.





The Chargers' offense stayed on the field four different times on fourth down -- each with only two or fewer yards to the first-down marker. Three of those situations were strong go-for-it recommendations by our numbers -- by factors of 5.2 percent, 15.3 percent, and 8.8 percent in expected win probability value. The only toss-up decision of the day where Staley kept the offense on the field ...





SECOND QUARTER: With 7:30 remaining and the Chargers (tied at 7-7) facing a fourth-and-2 from the Eagles’ 27-yard line, Joshua Kelly rushes for 1-yard, and the Eagles take over on downs.





The Decision Guide had this decision as a true coin-flip situation, suggesting there was virtually no difference in value between going for it and kicking a field goal (i.e. the difference in win probability of each decision was less than 0.05 percent). The Chargers failed to convert on their second fourth-down try of the game.





Historically, coaches have tended to be more risk-averse than risk-seeking in situations like this; though, in his first year as a head coach -- at any level -- Staley has tended not to lean toward the former. The offense started the season converting on seven of the unit’s first eight fourth-down tries. The unit’s fourth-down luck seemed to run out in recent weeks; the unit failed to convert on five of the next seven tries including this failed attempt against the Eagles.





The string of misses (a small sample size) could have deterred Staley and Co. from going for it in future situations; but that’s not what happened in Philadelphia, as the Chargers successfully converted for a first down on both of their fourth-down attempts on the game’s final drive. According to the NGS model, going for it increased the team’s chances of winning by 15.3 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively.



