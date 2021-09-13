Week 1's biggest fourth-down decisions: Lions get bold, Cowboys play it safe

49ERS 41, LIONS 33: Dan Campbell keeps it close

Campbell's "bite a kneecap off" mentality apparently translated to his decision-making on the field in his head-coaching debut. The Lions' coach got nine of his 10 fourth-down decisions right, according to the NGS Decision Guide, missing only a toss-up go for it recommendation (favored by 0.1 percent) on fourth-and-14 from the Niners' 47 while down 21 points in the third quarter. Campbell's approach marks a real change in the Motor City, where his predecessor, Matt Patricia, followed the model's strong go for it recommendations on just 38 percent of opportunities during his tenure. This could also be a sign of Big Data Bowl finalist Caio Brighenti's growing role in the organization, as the Lions devote more resources to their analytics staff.

FIRST QUARTER: With 12:06 remaining and the Lions (no score) facing fourth-and-2 from the Niners' 35-yard line, Detroit's Jamaal Williams fails to run for a first down.

As a heavy underdog in his first game, Campbell elected to go for it in both fourth-down situations where it was recommended on his first two drives. Campbell had a 57 percent chance of converting on this one, and although the play was unsuccessful, our model agreed with the decision (by 0.6 percent effect on win probability).

FIRST QUARTER: With 0:10 remaining and the Lions (trailing 7-0) facing fourth-and-1 from the Niners' 17-yard line, Detroit's Jared Goff completes a 7-yard pass to Tyrell Williams for the first down.