Offseason quarterback carousel yields mixed results in Week 1

Trash, treasure, rinse, repeat.

"The premium is on selling season tickets and selling boxes, so even if it's not the right move, you change coaches or quarterbacks and bring in the next guy and try to resell those season tickets and boxes," said Tampa Bay quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, who can view this situation from a comfortable remove, considering he currently coaches Tom Brady. "Quarterbacks are like coaches now. You switch coaches and you don't give the coach a chance, but at least you're selling a new guy. 'This is new! This is new! This is new! Come get your season tickets!' It's trickled into quarterbacks. It's bad for football and bad for establishing really good franchises year after year.

"For me, the thing that's disturbing, is you're switching systems and coaches -- you don't get a chance to get comfortable. Brady and Peyton [Manning] were two great examples. They ran the same systems for two decades, switched very few coaches, got a chance to develop a maturity and a system, that the average young guys don't get nowadays. That's really hurt the development of young quarterbacks. The impatience, new head coaches, the expectations are unrealistic. It doesn't matter if you're the first pick of the draft, to turn around a place that's lost for a decade? That's not realistic."

That is the reality for the two rookies in that spot right now. Wilson and the Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence both struggled in losses with their rebuilding teams and neither was alone in contributing to the loss. The Jets' offensive line was abysmal. Lawrence threw three interceptions, but the Jaguars also committed 10 penalties, while Houston's new quarterback ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ showed the benefits of having veteran, poised leadership.

The Jets and Jaguars are what rebuilding teams under new head coaches look like, and it is why Christensen warns not to rush to judgment about the quarterbacks. Undoubtedly, New England's Mac Jones will be judged more kindly than Lawrence and Wilson after Sunday's games. The Patriots' lost to the Dolphins, but Jones completed 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown pass. Does that mean he will have a better career than Wilson or Lawrence or even ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, the Dolphins' new starter this season? It's far too soon to know that. It does mean Jones joined a better team than Wilson or Lawrence did, a team that has consistent, top-level coaching. Tagovailoa benefitted from the Dolphins' investment in big-play receivers and a top defense and a year of NFL experience.

Christensen bemoans the lack of development for young players, most of whom come out of college with no pro-style offense experience. That only steepens their learning curve.