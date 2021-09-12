Washington QB Fitzpatrick expected to miss multiple weeks, believed to have suffered hip subluxation 

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to miss multiple weeks due to the hip injury he suffered Sunday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday Fitzpatrick is believed to have suffered a hip subluxation and he'll have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the damage, per a source informed of the situation.

The hope is nothing is broken, Rapoport added, but the injury is considered serious. Monday's MRI will determine how serious.

Fitzpatrick exited Sunday's loss to the Chargers in the second quarter after sustaining a crunching hit from defender Uchenna Nwosu﻿. The hit left the 38-year-old writhing in pain before getting helped on his feet and off the field. Fitzpatrick was initially listed as questionable for a return before being ruled out.

Down 10-6 to the Chargers at the time of the injury, Fitzpatrick was 3 of 6 for 13 yards through the air with one rush for a 2-yard gain. Backup Taylor Heinicke stepped in for Fitzpatrick, completing 11 of 15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in what ended up being a losing effort.

According to Rapoport, Washington will look internally before considering anyone not on the roster, putting confidence in Heinicke and third-stringer Kyle Allen. Both QBs have plenty of playing experience under coach Ron Rivera with Allen starting four games last season before a season-ending injury and Heinicke getting the start in Washington's playoff appearance after winning the NFC East.