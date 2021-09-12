Around the NFL

Washington QB Fitzpatrick expected to miss multiple weeks, believed to have suffered hip subluxation 

Published: Sep 12, 2021 at 06:48 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to miss multiple weeks due to the hip injury he suffered Sunday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday Fitzpatrick is believed to have suffered a hip subluxation and he'll have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the damage, per a source informed of the situation.

The hope is nothing is broken, Rapoport added, but the injury is considered serious. Monday's MRI will determine how serious.

Fitzpatrick exited Sunday's loss to the Chargers in the second quarter after sustaining a crunching hit from defender Uchenna Nwosu﻿. The hit left the 38-year-old writhing in pain before getting helped on his feet and off the field. Fitzpatrick was initially listed as questionable for a return before being ruled out.

Down 10-6 to the Chargers at the time of the injury, Fitzpatrick was 3 of 6 for 13 yards through the air with one rush for a 2-yard gain. Backup Taylor Heinicke stepped in for Fitzpatrick, completing 11 of 15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in what ended up being a losing effort.

According to Rapoport, Washington will look internally before considering anyone not on the roster, putting confidence in Heinicke and third-stringer Kyle Allen. Both QBs have plenty of playing experience under coach Ron Rivera with Allen starting four games last season before a season-ending injury and Heinicke getting the start in Washington's playoff appearance after winning the NFC East.

"He gave us a spark when we needed it," Rivera said of Heinicke's performance on Sunday. "When Taylor stepped in and brought some energy, that was a huge plus. ... There is something about Taylor; that's a huge positive. It brings a little something."

Related Content

news

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson shows promise despite Panthers wanting to 'make his first game hell'

Zach Wilson's debut didn't end with a win but the Jets should be encouraged by what they saw from the rookie QB.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy sustains high ankle sprain

Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field in Sunday's Broncos game against the Giants. He sustained a high ankle sprain, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Tyrod Taylor on blowout win over Jaguars: 'It means everything to me'

Tyrod Taylor and the Houston Texans had one of the more surprising Week 1 performances with their blowout win over the Jaguars. Taylor: "It means everything to me and I know it means a lot to the guys in the locker room."
news

Zac Taylor on Ja'Marr Chase's big debut: 'I tried to tell everybody there was no concern on our end'

For weeks, the conversation around Bengals rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase has been about his struggles to catch the ball. But in his NFL debut, Chase looked like his college self.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around the NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 1 action. 
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) inactive for season opener vs. Chiefs

One of Sunday's marquee matchups will be without two of its stars. Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) and Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu are inactive for Sunday's clash between Cleveland and Kansas City.
news

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick suffers hip injury in loss to Chargers

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick exited Sunday's game in the second quarter after getting crunched on the ground by Chargers defender Uchenna Nwosu. The 38-year-old was ruled out with a hip injury. 
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 1 games

49ers running back ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ was ruled out against Detroit with a knee injury. Keep track of every injury from every Week 1 game.
news

Broncos could make substantial trade offer for Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season

A year after landing a starting QB at a dirt-cheap price, the Broncos might still consider paying an enormous price for another. Ian Rapoport reports that Denver is interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers, and that Rodgers and the Packers have agreed to explore trade possibilities next year.
news

Bills RB Zack Moss a healthy scratch vs. Steelers

Running back ﻿Zack Moss﻿ is a healthy scratch for the Buffalo Bills. The second-year running back was officially listed as inactive for the Bills' Week 1 battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 
news

Niners, Bears ready to unveil packages for rookie QBs Trey Lance, Justin Fields in Week 1

Three rookie QBs will get their first career starts on Sunday. As for the other two signal-callers taken in the first round of the 2021 draft -- Trey Lance and Justin Fields -- they might see the field, too, but not in an extended capacity.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW