Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) ruled out vs. Chargers

Ryan Fitzpatrick's debut in Washington hit an early speed bump.
Fitzpatrick exited Sunday's game after he was hit by Chargers edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu on an incomplete pass attempt early in the second quarter. Washington soon ruled Fitzpatrick out with a right hip injury.
The crunching blow left the 38-year-old quarterback on the ground in pain, requiring a visit from team trainers and help to the sideline. Fitzpatrick leaned on the shoulder of a nearby staffer on the sideline before heading to the locker room.
At the time of his early exit, Fitzpatrick was 3-of-6 for 13 yards through the air with one rush for a 2-yard gain. Backup Taylor Heinicke took over for Washington with the team down 10-6 in the second quarter.