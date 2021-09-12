2021 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Sunday's games

Next Gen Stat of the game: Russell Wilson: 5 of 9, 68 yards, three TDs when under pressure; 13 of 14, 186 yards, TD without pressure.

NFL Research: Russell Wilson was sacked three times today vs IND. That's the 18th time he has been sacked three-plus times in a game since 2019. The only other player with more such games in that span? The opposing QB Carson Wentz, who was sacked three times today for the 20th time since 2019.