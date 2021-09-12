2021 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around the NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Russ cookin' in new offense: Russell Wilson already seems to enjoy playing in Shane Waldron's offense. The Seahawks' offense unleashed a balanced game plan that allowed Wilson to take deep shots and pick apart a Colts defense with a punchless pass rush. Chris Carson led a consistent ground game, and Wilson's arm shined. The Seahawks showed they could move the ball regardless of what the D presents. In the first half, with Indy trying to generate presser by bringing extra rushers, Wilson delivered deep dimes to Tyler Lockett (4/100/2), including a 69-yard TD hookup. When the Colts' D adjusted in the second half, going to more two-high to negate the shots, Wilson picked them apart with strikes to DK Metcalf.
- Carson Wentz looks healthy. Wentz juked a defender early on a scramble, showing that his injured foot is fine. The QB showed moxie in the pocket amid consistent pressure and showed he could run Frank Reich's offense. When he wasn't swarmed off the snap, Wentz still hung on to the ball a lot -- his M.O. in Philly. It's clear that Wentz needs more work with his wideouts to build chemistry and trust. The veteran QB didn't have a boneheaded play, avoiding forcing balls into pressure, but fumbled a snap on fourth-and-1 and didn't raise the play of those around him. If Wentz is simply a caretaker of the offense instead of a playmaker, the Colts will struggle against the upper-echelon clubs.
- Seattle D line dominates. The deep Seahawks defensive line was constantly in Wentz's grill. Rasheem Green (sack, two QB hits) lived in the backfield, Darrell Taylor (sack, TFL) bullied right tackle Braden Smith, linebacker Benson Mayowa (sack, two QB hits), Carlos Dunlap, Kerry Hyder, Poona Ford all caused disruption all game. This iteration of Seattle's defense starts up front with a pass rush that should give QBs headaches all season.
Next Gen Stat of the game: Russell Wilson: 5 of 9, 68 yards, three TDs when under pressure; 13 of 14, 186 yards, TD without pressure.
NFL Research: Russell Wilson was sacked three times today vs IND. That's the 18th time he has been sacked three-plus times in a game since 2019. The only other player with more such games in that span? The opposing QB Carson Wentz, who was sacked three times today for the 20th time since 2019.
Chase Goodbread's takeaways:
- Garoppolo grabs reins. Two things stood out about how the 49ers QB situation played out. 1) Jimmy Garoppolo showed why coach Kyle Shanahan insisted he was always the starter in the preseason. After inexplicably fumbling away his first snap exchange, he was plenty sharp (17 of 25, 314 yards) in leading a win. 2) Shanahan's willingness to alternate Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance mid-drive in the preseason wasn't just for show. Lance got his first look on San Francisco's second possession after Garoppolo had marched the team into the red zone, and responded with a TD toss on his first NFL pass attempt, and saw a bit of action later on. The questions about Lance's role might persist, but Garoppolo did all he could do put any starter controversy to at least temporary rest.
- Sewell holds own. The battle between rookie tackle Penei Sewell and 49ers star DE Nick Bosa was two stories over two halves. Early on, Sewell was excellent. Bosa didn't make his first tackle until near the end of the first half, and got little if any pressure on Jared Goff. In the second half, Bosa began showing more life against the No. 7 overall pick of the draft. He notched a sack and penetrated the Lions backfield more effectively. Still, on the whole, Sewell gets solid marks for an NFL debut in which he was playing for the injured Taylor Decker on the left side against one of the league's top pass rushers.
- Sherfield arrives. After an impressive preseason, San Francisco WR Trent Sherfield has arrived as an offensive regular. The former undrafted Vanderbilt product was a special teams guy for three years in Arizona, but participated in 49% of the 49ers offensive snaps Sunday (27). He caught just two passes, but one went for a touchdown in his starting debut. Deebo Samuel was the receiving star of the day -- his 189 yards were the second-most in an opener in 49ers franchise history -- but suffice it to say that Sherfield's found a home in San Francisco.
Next Gen state of the game: Jimmy Garoppolo was 6 of 7 for 200 yards and a TD on passes of 10-plus air yards
NFL Research: Trey Lance became the first QB to throw a TD pass on his first career pass attempt since Tim Tebow in Week 10, 2010 against the Chiefs.
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Steel Curtain defense dominate. The demise of the Pittsburgh defense was greatly exaggerated. After stumbling down the stretch in 2020, the Steelers defense was back to dominant form in Buffalo. The defensive front dominated the Bills' O-line, discombobulating Josh Allen at every turn. T.J. Watt was in full-from despite missing camp. The edge rusher is worth every penny of his big payday. Cameron Heyward continues to be one of the most underrated defensive players in the NFL. Heyward controlled the line of scrimmage as a one-man wall and was constantly in Allen's face. The Steelers D had playmakers at every level. Minkah Fitzpatrick made big hits, Joe Haden was stingy, Devin Bush cleaned up the middle. Cam Sutton made a game-changing fourth-down read to stuff a pitch play. The Steelers D was the best unit on the field, silencing a Bills offense that diced up the NFL last season.
- 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger gets it done. Big Ben looked his age early, shaking off rust behind a still growing offensive line. The Pittsburgh offense generated just 54 total yards in a sleepy first half, and Roethlisberger looked uncomfortable. It wasn't pretty against a swarming Bills defense, and the run game with Najee Harris remains a work in progress. But when needed late, Big Ben still made plays, including a massive third-and-7 conversion to Chase Claypool late. It remains a dink-and-dunk offense in Pittsburgh with Big Ben not connecting on a pass over 20 air yards. The Steelers scored 23 points after trailing 10-0 at halftime. On their last four drives, they generated 231 yards and 13 first downs after opening the game with 22 yards and three first downs on their first 14 plays (six drives).
- Wobbly opener for Josh Allen. The potential MVP candidate looked uncomfortable in the face of consistent Steelers pressure. Completing 30 of 51 attempts, Allen couldn't find the mark downfield, going 1 of 8 on passes of 20-plus yards. Allen also fumbled twice, losing one on a strip-sack by Watt. The Bills' offense was squished in the second half and couldn't punch in TDs in the red zone. Allen was off-target more last season, throwing behind targets several times, and made some questionable decisions. The QB went 1 of 8 passing for five yards under pressure in the second half. Allen's last two games with a passer rating under 80.0 were both against the Steelers (77.5 passer rating in Week 14, 2020 and a 79.7 passer rating Week 1, 2021). With sky-high expectations entering the season, it was a sobering start for Allen and Buffalo against a stingy Steelers D.
Next Gen Stat of the game: The Steelers generated pressure without bringing extra defenders. Pittsburgh blitzed on just two of 54 dropbacks (3.7%), the second-lowest rate by a Pitt defense since at least 2016 -- the Steelers blitzed on 39.6% of dropbacks in 2020 (third-highest in NFL)
NFL Research: T.J. Watt now has seven games with 2-plus sacks since 2019 (most in NFL, entering late games).
Chase Goodbread's takeaways:
- Taylor shines. For a day, anyway, it wasn't about Deshaun Watson's absence from the lineup in Houston. Tyrod Taylor is, in more ways than one, the ideal quarterback to get the Houston Texans through a season that -- notwithstanding Sunday's big win -- is supposed to be a rebuild. At 32, he's still plenty elusive, he's not prone to big mistakes, and he's a true leader on a team that will very much need one. He showed all those traits in dispatching the Jaguars with ease.
- Lawrence struggles. On paper, the Texans, with one of the NFL's worst defenses in 2020, seemed like the ideal opener for Jaguars rookie QB Trevor Lawrence. On the field, it was anything but the case. Lawrence threw a trio of interceptions, and generally looked uncomfortable in between occasional flashes of brilliance, such as a third-and-17 conversion and a 41-yard TD strike, both to D.J. Chark. Grade him on a curve -- the Texans defense showed little respect for the run given a runaway lead, and Jacksonville receivers struggled to gain separation.
- Jaguars offense way out of sync. If new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer stops his tape review for every offensive miscue, he'll never put the remote down. The blocking actually wasn't too bad at times, but the execution stank like a skunk. Add up a bevy of penalties, including four holding calls in the first half, plus a handful of drops, and it's drawing board time for this offensive coaching staff.
Next Gen state of the game: The Texans' Ross Blacklock generated pressure on 21.1% of his pass rushes (four of 19), including a forced turnover.
NFL Research: Trevor Lawrence never threw three interceptions in a game in three seasons at Clemson, but did so in his NFL debut Sunday against the Texans.
Nick Shook's Takeaways:
- The Cardinals' defense has legitimate juice. J.J. Watt was the first to make his arrival apparent by recording an early tackle for loss on Derrick Henry, and Chandler Jones did the rest with his five sacks. Arizona wasn't just good up front, though; Isaiah Simmons stonewalled Henry on the goal line, and defensive backs (most notably, Byron Murphy) were flying around all afternoon. Arizona came out aggressive and received plenty of fuel from its pair of edge rushers. If the Cardinals' defense plays like this every week, opponents will have to worry about more than just Kyler Murray.
- If we awarded the league MVP in Week 1, Kyler Murray won it in a landslide. Murray pulled off a handful of the best sandlot-style plays you'll see, lofting a pass across his body for a touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins, then let a couple of back-foot passes rip to Christian Kirk for two scores. In between, his mobility caused plenty of headaches and a handful of highlight-reel fake-outs on his way to an explosive stat line: 21 of 32, 289 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. A.J. Green's arrival certainly helps, but it's Murray that makes this unit tough to stop.
- The Titans might want to burn this film. Tennessee was dominated in the one fashion that has proven to be its kryponite: bottle up Henry, jump out to a lead and force the Titans to try to throw their way back into the game. First-year coordinator Todd Downing did not have a good showing, calling to mind his forgettable year in Oakland that ended in disappointment for the Raiders and a departure for Amari Cooper. Tennessee didn't look like a team that added a top-tier receiver (Julio Jones) in the offseason -- it looked like one that lost weapons, and its ability to execute.
Next Gen Stat of the game: Kyler Murray completed 8 of 10 pass attempts against the blitz for 142 yards, two touchdowns and a perfect passer rating (158.3).
NFL Research: Chandler Jones is the first player to have three sacks in the first quarter of his team's first game of the regular season, since individual sacks became an official stat in 1982.