Sam Darnold feels no vindication in beating Jets, his former team, in Panthers debut

Even on that #RevengeTD, Darnold was mum.

"We really didn't think about it like that," he said of his hookup with Anderson. "It was just a connection, a good connection, for a touchdown, that was honestly it."

Coach Matt Rhule likes what he saw from Darnold in the season opener.

"It's a good first step. It's a good first game," Rhule said. "I think for him this was probably a real step forward. He was in the moment the whole game. I didn't have a lot of concerns. I was just anxious to see how he would be playing the Jets and that moment. He looked like he had fun the whole day. There was not a moment where I was like, 'hey, calm down, hang in there.' He was great.