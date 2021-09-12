Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy sustains high ankle sprain

Jeudy was carted off the field in the second half of the Broncos' game against the New York Giants.

He'd just made a reception that put the Broncos in the red zone when his right leg was caught beneath Giants cornerback ﻿James Bradberry﻿, who made the tackle on the play. A potential fumble was reviewed on the play when Jeudy lost the ball, but replay reviews determined he was down before he lost control. As a result, the Broncos picked up a first down to the Giants' 13-yard line on the completion on what became a touchdown drive.