Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy sustains high ankle sprain

The Denver Broncos have lost second-year wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for an undetermined length of time due to an injury.
Jeudy has a high ankle sprain and X-rays were negative, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Jeudy was carted off the field in the second half of the Broncos' game against the New York Giants.
He'd just made a reception that put the Broncos in the red zone when his right leg was caught beneath Giants cornerback James Bradberry, who made the tackle on the play. A potential fumble was reviewed on the play when Jeudy lost the ball, but replay reviews determined he was down before he lost control. As a result, the Broncos picked up a first down to the Giants' 13-yard line on the completion on what became a touchdown drive.
Jeudy, a 2020 first-round draft selection and a crucial weapon in the Denver offense, caught six passes for 72 yards on the day.