2021 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Buccaneers' season-opening win over Cowboys

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went back and forth with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys to open the NFL season in enthralling fashion on Thursday. It was Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions who began their season with a victory, though, as the Buccaneers drove down for a game-winning Ryan Succop field goal in the waning seconds to defeat the Cowboys, 31-29.Chase Goodbread breaks down what you need to know from Thursday's action.