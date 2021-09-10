Presented By

2021 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Buccaneers' season-opening win over Cowboys

Published: Sep 09, 2021 at 11:55 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went back and forth with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys to open the NFL season in enthralling fashion on Thursday. It was Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions who began their season with a victory, though, as the Buccaneers drove down for a game-winning Ryan Succop field goal in the waning seconds to defeat the Cowboys, 31-29.Chase Goodbread breaks down what you need to know from Thursday's action.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1-0-0
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
0-1-0

FULL BOX SCORE

Chase Goodbread's takeaways:

  1. Trick bag still full for Brady. Tom Brady opened his 2021 season going right back to Brady things. He put all sorts of different throws on display in leading the Bucs' first TD drive, serving notice to the league that he not only still has the fastball, but a wide range of other pitches. A rifle-like throw to ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ into a tight window over the middle plainly had plus velocity. On the very next play, he dialed up a deep toss to Antonio Brown with drop-in-the-bucket touch and trajectory for a 28-yard strike. He finished, of course, with a classic Brady game-winning drive to set up kicker ﻿Ryan Succop﻿ for a game-winning 36-yard field goal. Notch another late comeback for the GOAT. He's still Brady..
  2. Dak comes out firing. You had to like how Dallas came out offensively, even though its first possession ended in a punt. Backed up near his goal line against what might well be the NFL's best defensive front seven, ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ showed no ill effects from his ankle injury. Well-protected from his own end zone, he fired a deep strike with midseason touch, hitting a wide open ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ for 28 yards. It was a gutsy call from the Cowboys coaching staff, one that demonstrated not only the initial confidence in post-injury Prescott, but in the pass protection, as well. Mike McCarthy placed the game squarely in his hands with 58 pass attempts, and he was up to the task everywhere but the scoreboard.

Next Gen stat of the game: Tom Brady faced pressure on just 18% of his dropbacks against the Cowboys, even better than the 24.9 pressure percentage that his pass protection allowed in 2020.

NFL Research: Tom Brady's two TD passes to Rob Gronkowski gave them 100 all time, counting postseason play. The only duo with more in NFL history? Peyton Manning to Marvin Harrison (114).

Related Content

news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Sunday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways, starting with Jaguars-Cowboys.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Saturday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways, starting with Packers-Bills.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Friday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Saints' win over Jaguars on Monday night

The New Orleans Saints were clicking from the start in their preseason victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Sunday's doubleheader

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Saturday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Friday's doubleheader

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Thursday's Patriots win over Eagles

The Patriots scored early and often against the Eagles to kick off Week 2 of the preseason. Here's what we learned from the lopsided affair.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Sunday's game

Week 1 of the preseason concluded Sunday with a game between the Panthers and Colts. Here's what we learned. 
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Saturday's games

Week 1 of the preseason carried on Saturday with a full slate of games. Here's what we learned. 
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Friday's tripleheader

Week 1 of the preseason carried on Friday with the Bills playing the Lions, the Titans facing the Falcons and the Cowboys and Cardinals locking up in the evening. Here's what we learned. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW