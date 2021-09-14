NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Raiders' win over Ravens on Monday night

NFL Research: The Ravens' 189 rushing yards extended their 100-plus rushing yards streak to an incredible 40 games, the longest active streak in the NFL. The next longest active streak belongs to the Patriots and Bears -- at seven games.

Next Gen Stat of the night: On Derek Carr's game-winning touchdown pass to Zay Jones, Baltimore sent eight rushers in what is known as a zero blitz. It's only the second time a defense has done so in overtime in the Next Gen Stats era, which dates back to the beginning of the 2016 season.