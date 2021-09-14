Around the NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on fumbles in loss to Raiders: 'That ticked me off'

Published: Sep 14, 2021 at 07:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens held a seven-point lead with the ball in the third quarter before disaster struck. Lamar Jackson got knocked on his head, fumbling the ball and setting up the Las Vegas Raiders game-tying score in the third quarter.

The play turned a game the Ravens mostly controlled on its head, setting up a wild finish that would go to overtime. Another fumble on Baltimore's final possession of overtime led to a rousing 33-27 Las Vegas victory.

"That ticked me off," Jackson said of his fumbles, via the Baltimore Sun. "I hate any type of turnovers...it happens in football."

Jackson still had moments of electricity, taking off and making something out of nothing, en route to 235 yards passing with a touchdown and 86 rushing yards on 12 carries. Still, at times -- like trying to switch hands with the pigskin in mid-air while being hit -- he seemed to try to do too much, as though all the Ravens' running back injuries have him believing it's on his legs to make plays.

Credit the Raiders' defensive line for a masterful game. Maxx Crosby (two sacks, five QB hits, six tackles) looks like a breakout candidate. Yannick Ngakoue was in for revenge before getting hurt. Carl Nassib (sack) caused havoc. And Johnathan Hankins﻿, Quinton Jefferson and Darius Philon ate up the middle keeping Jackson's lanes to a minimum.

The Ravens appear in the middle of an offensive transition (particularly after all the injuries suffered to their top three RBs), in which Jackson is less a runner and more of a passer. With little preseason reps, it's understandable that any transition might be more difficult. At times Jackson looked like he wasn't sure if he should take off and run or continue with his progression. Those growing pains are to be expected, especially when he was getting swallowed up by pressure.

"If you're a quarterback, you're trying to go through your progressions, and guys [are] in your face, they're trying to get them a sack, it's going to be like that," Jackson said. "Sometimes you can't go through your reads. You've got to make something happen."

Jackson made some special plays, like the 28-yard scamper to set up a go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter, or the bomb to Sammy Watkins on the previous drive. But there were still wobbly moments behind an offensive line that struggled to protect.

Luckily for Baltimore, the MNF loss on the road is just one of 17 games. So there is plenty of time to fix the issues on both sides of the ball that plagued them Monday. Unfortunately, next week's game offers no reprieve: Back-to-back AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Baltimore.

"We have to prepare for a great team, Sunday night in the bank," Jackson said. "We've got to make something happen."

Related Content

news

Jon Gruden: 'I felt like I died and woke up, and died again' in Raiders' wild win over Ravens

The Raiders thought they'd won. A touchdown was called, both benches emptied onto the field and fans started to exit. Then things really got crazy. Two turnovers later, Las Vegas claimed an overtime victory over Baltimore that neither team will soon forget.
news

NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Raiders' win over Ravens on Monday night

The Lamar Jackson-led Ravens and Derek Carr's Raiders went back and forth at Allegiant Stadium, but an overtime touchdown toss from Carr to Zay Jones sent Las Vegas to a 33-27 win over Baltimore. 
news

Former 49ers, Saints linebacker Parys Haralson passes away at 37

Former 49ers and Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away, the 49ers announced. He was 37. Haralson played seven years for San Francisco and later served as the team's director of player engagement for two. He also played two seasons with the Saints.
news

Week 1 Monday night inactives: Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactives for the Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Cowboys activate All-Pro OL Zack Martin, place WR Michael Gallup on injured reserve

Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who missed Week 1, has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, while Dallas wideout ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ (calf) has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced Monday. 
news

Julio Jones' 'dumb (expletive)' penalty encapsulates Titans' terrible day vs. Cardinals

Tennessee's acquisition of ﻿Julio Jones﻿ was hailed as a move that could push the Titans toward legitimate Super Bowl contention. In Week 1, it didn't do much more than set them back, at least on one regrettable snap. 
news

49ers RB Raheem Mostert (knee) going on IR, expected to miss about eight weeks

The 49ers' running back room will be without a key piece for the foreseeable future. Raheem Mostert is headed to injured reserve after chipping cartilage in his knee during Sunday's win against the Lions.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy 'to miss some time' with high ankle sprain suffered in win over Giants

Jerry Jeudy avoided serious injury Sunday in a play that initially appeared to be headed toward a much worse outcome. How long he'll be out, however, remains to be seen.
news

Washington placing QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip subluxation) on injured reserve

﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ will be sidelined at least three weeks following his Week 1 injury. An MRI revealed the Washington quarterback suffered a hip subluxation in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, confirming earlier reports.
news

Jets LT Mekhi Becton out 4-5 weeks after suffering knee cap dislocation

The Jets will be without their blind-side blocker for over a quarter of the season. Jets starting left tackle Mekhi Becton will miss four to five weeks after suffering a knee cap dislocation in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
news

Jameis Winston grateful to be with Saints: 'This is a better team than I'd ever been with'

After spending the 2020 season behind Drew Brees, Jameis Winston confidently and efficiently led the Saints to a promising season-opening victory against the Packers, a sign that the former No. 1 overall pick has matured in all the right ways.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW