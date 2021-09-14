Raiders HC Jon Gruden on Darren Waller: 'He's the best player I've ever coached'

Given the Raiders' wild overtime win, which included his club nearly botching an almost certain victory, you can forgive Gruden for his post-game hyperbole. Gruden once coached the likes of Jerry Rice, Tim Brown, Warren Sapp, Keyshawn Johnson, John Lynch and even Brett Favre as an assistant, among many others. So to put Waller with that group -- let alone on top -- is a statement to the tight end's ability.

"Dang, that's crazy he said that," Waller responded when told of Gruden's praise, via Jimmy Durkin of The Athletic.

While at times Carr seemed to lock in on Waller too long, particularly early, all the attention paid to the dominating tight end opened up the passing game for Bryan Edwards in the fourth quarter and overtime. The offense exploded from there.

It's no surprise Waller was Carr's favorite target. Like Travis Kelce in Kansas City or George Kittle in San Francisco, Waller is a matchup nightmare for defenses. Too big for DBs, too fast for LBs.