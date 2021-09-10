Around the NFL

Bruce Arians: Rob Gronkowski 'in the best shape he's been in, in a few years'

Published: Sep 10, 2021 at 08:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

In one game in 2021, ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ already looks better than he did at any point in 2020.

The 32-year-old tight end looked like he was in 2015 form, running past linebackers, snagging balls with one hand and Gronk-spiking two TDs in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys. 

The combination of Gronk and Tom Brady looked unstoppable -- like their New England days.

"Gronk's a hell of a player," coach Bruce Arians said, per the team's official transcript. "Gronk is in the best shape he's been in, in a few years. They have that history. He doesn't have to be looking, Tom is going to throw it at the back of his head, and [Gronkowski] knows it's probably coming there. It's unbelievable chemistry that they have for a long time."

The beautiful chemistry was on display often Thursday night as Gronk caught all eight of his targets for 90 yards and two scores.

After a year away, Gronkowski didn't look right much of last season as it took time to shake off the rust. Even during a solid postseason run, it looked like age had finally caught up. Well, the veteran turned back the clock Thursday, looking spry and sharp in and out of his routes. If he stays healthy, Gronk adds another potent weapon to an already ridiculously stocked Bucs offense.

"He's had a great camp," Brady said of his longtime teammate. "I knew he was going to have a great game tonight and be prepared. Obviously, we went to him there on the two-minute drive. He had a huge catch and run. He is just a great player, just a great attitude, great teammate -- I think everyone in the locker room just loves that guy -- watching him, being with him. And, on and off the field, he's just an amazing guy. Everyone loves seeing guys like that successful. I'm just happy he's loving what he's doing and contributing to the team the way that he is. It was really fun to see tonight."

Gronkowski caught his 99th and 100th career TD receptions from Brady in this game, including playoffs. They joined Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison as the only QB-receiver duos with 100 touchdown connections in NFL history, including playoffs (Manning-Harrison have 114).

Gronk generated his 22nd career game with multiple receiving TD (including playoffs), breaking a tie with Antonio Gates for most by a TE in the Super Bowl era. Gronkowski moves into a tie for sixth at any position in the Super Bowl era with retired/not-exactly-retired Larry Fitzgerald. Jerry Rice leads the way -- as he does in most receiving stats -- with 49 multi-TD games.

"Gronk is a stud," Bucs receiver ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ beamed after the game. "He's been doing this for his whole career. He amazes me every time because he's so big but he runs so smooth and covers so much ground, and he's so difficult to guard and tackle. I'm glad he's on our team."

Gronk looks like he drank whatever elixir has been keeping Father Time off Brady's back all these years. If the TE stays healthy for 17 games, he could threaten ﻿Travis Kelce﻿, ﻿George Kittle﻿ and ﻿Darren Waller﻿ for the TE belt.

Related Content

news

Ravens adding another RB to the mix, expected to sign Latavius Murray

With Ravens running back Gus Edwards out for the season with an ACL injury, former Saints running back Latavius Murray is expected to sign with Baltimore, according to Ian Rapoport. 
news

Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein on misses: 'No excuses... If I did my job, we win that game'

Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein missed two field goals and an extra point in Dallas' 31-29 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott picks up where he left off in first game since ankle injury

Dak Prescott didn't throw for nearly a month of the preseason. He was on a pitch count when he finally resumed two weeks ago. There were no such limitations Thursday, as the Pro Bowl QB starred in the Cowboys' narrow loss to the Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Buccaneers' season-opening win over Cowboys

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went back and forth with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys to open the NFL season in enthralling fashion on Thursday, but it was the reigning Super Bowl championship who started the season with a victory.
news

Week 1 Thursday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers "NFL Kickoff Game 2021"
news

T.J. Watt agrees to four-year extension with Steelers worth more than $112M 

T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth more than $112 million -- an average of $28.003 million -- with $80 million fully guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. 
news

Minkah Fitzpatrick 'paying attention' to T.J. Watt-Steelers negotiations with UFA looming in 2023

Pittsburgh's handling of the ongoing T.J. Watt situation could end up impacting how safety Minkah's Fitzpatrick handles his own pending contract situation.
news

Ravens CB Marcus Peters, RB Gus Edwards suffer torn ACLs in practice

Horrible injury news has once again impacted the Ravens ahead of the season opener as running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters went down at Thursday's practice with serious injuries. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 9

Curtis Samuel may be unavailable for Washington's Week 1 showdown against the Chargers. Plus, other news from around the NFL ahead of Thursday's kickoff.
news

John Harbaugh: 'There's a chance' Le'Veon Bell plays in Ravens' opener vs. Raiders

﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ has only been a member of the Ravens for one day, but he just might suit up Monday in Baltimore's Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Andy Dalton focused on Rams, not Fields hype: 'The worst thing you can do is look over your shoulder'

Chicago Bears fans have not hidden their desire to see first-round rookie ﻿Justin Fields﻿ start under center. Starter Andy Dalton is choosing to focus more on the opportunity that's in front of him.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW