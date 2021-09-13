Washington placing QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip subluxation) on injured reserve

Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿'s mysterious hip injury now has a diagnosis. His timeline for a potential return is less clear.

An MRI confirmed what Washington had feared: Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Fitzpatrick will be placed on injured reserve, but there isn't yet any indication Fitzpatrick's season might be finished.

After confirming Fitzpatrick's designation during his media availability, coach Ron Rivera announced Washington will proceed with backup Taylor Heinicke as its starter in Week 2 against the Giants, a game scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday.

In accordance with the carried-over COVID-19 rule adjustments, teams can return an unlimited amount of players from injured reserve after three weeks. That might end up seeming rather quick when it comes to Fitzpatrick's path back to the field, as a hip injury of this nature, while uncommon, also tends to require more time to return.

Fitzpatrick suffered the injury when he was hit by Chargers edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu on a pass attempt that ended up being incomplete. Fitzpatrick remained on the ground, needed help off the field and required a bit of assistance to stand on the sideline before heading to the locker room.

Heinicke replaced Fitzpatrick and injected some life into Washington's offense, helping the Football Team take a 16-13 lead early in the second half via an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas. Heinicke finished with a very respectable line of 11-of-15 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown before Washington ultimately fell to Los Angeles, 20-16.