Washington placing QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip subluxation) on injured reserve

Published: Sep 13, 2021 at 12:40 PM
Nick Shook

Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿'s mysterious hip injury now has a diagnosis. His timeline for a potential return is less clear.

An MRI confirmed what Washington had feared: Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Fitzpatrick will be placed on injured reserve, but there isn't yet any indication Fitzpatrick's season might be finished.

After confirming Fitzpatrick's designation during his media availability, coach Ron Rivera announced Washington will proceed with backup Taylor Heinicke as its starter in Week 2 against the Giants, a game scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday.

In accordance with the carried-over COVID-19 rule adjustments, teams can return an unlimited amount of players from injured reserve after three weeks. That might end up seeming rather quick when it comes to Fitzpatrick's path back to the field, as a hip injury of this nature, while uncommon, also tends to require more time to return.

Fitzpatrick suffered the injury when he was hit by Chargers edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu on a pass attempt that ended up being incomplete. Fitzpatrick remained on the ground, needed help off the field and required a bit of assistance to stand on the sideline before heading to the locker room.

Heinicke replaced Fitzpatrick and injected some life into Washington's offense, helping the Football Team take a 16-13 lead early in the second half via an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas. Heinicke finished with a very respectable line of 11-of-15 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown before Washington ultimately fell to Los Angeles, 20-16.

Heinicke will be tasked with leading Washington's offense at least this weekend. Kyle Allen is listed as the No. 3 quarterback behind Fitzpatrick and Heinicke, which means he'll step up to No. 2 in Week 2.

Related Content

news

Jets LT Mekhi Becton out 4-5 weeks after suffering knee cap dislocation

The Jets will be without their blind-side blocker for over a quarter of the season. Jets starting left tackle Mekhi Becton will miss four to five weeks after suffering a knee cap dislocation in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
news

Jameis Winston grateful to be with Saints: 'This is a better team than I'd ever been with'

After spending the 2020 season behind Drew Brees, Jameis Winston confidently and efficiently led the Saints to a promising season-opening victory against the Packers, a sign that the former No. 1 overall pick has matured in all the right ways.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 13

The Lions have lost starting CB Jeff Okudah for the season. Plus, news and notes on injuries and transactions from Monday of Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. 
news

49ers' Nick Bosa believes Lions OT Penei Sewell is 'going to be good'

After spending the offseason transitioning to right tackle. Lions rookie Penei Sewell didn't have much time to switch back to the left side where he played at Oregon. It took 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa to believe Sewell is better suited at LT.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'in complete control' in blowout win over Falcons

Quarterback concerns no more: Jalen Hurts has established himself as QB1 in Philadelphia.
news

Sam Darnold feels no vindication in beating Jets, his former team, in Panthers debut

On Sunday, Sam Darnold got the better of his former club, leading the Panthers to a 19-14 win over the Jets. The fourth-year QB didn't take the opportunity to rag on his old club.
news

Andy Dalton finds optimism in Bears' loss to Rams after NFC North goes 0-4

The Bears took a beating in primetime, getting carved up by ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ and the new-look Rams. The good news for Chicago is the loss didn't lose the Bears any ground in the NFC North.
news

Urban Meyer on blowout loss to Houston: 'We've all got our (expletive) kicked before'

The Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville got off to a poor start as the Jaguars fell 37-21 in a mistake-filled opener to the Houston Texans.
news

Josh Allen on struggles in loss to Steelers: 'That's why we're playing 17 (games)'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen missed behind several receivers on plays where he seemed just a hair late to pull the trigger. The fourth-year QB finished with a passer rating of just 79.1.
news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers look to regroup following 'a good kick in the you-know-where' in loss to Saints

An embarrassing blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints isn't how Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers envisioned they'd begin the season but it could make the team stronger in the long run.
news

Saints, CB Marshon Lattimore agree to 5-year, $97.6M contract extension

New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore have agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million contract extension with $44 million fully guaranteed and $68.3 million in total guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
