Josh Allen on struggles in loss to Steelers: 'That's why we're playing 17 (games)'

Josh Allen's potential MVP season started with a dud.

The quarterback struggled in every aspect in the 23-16 loss to the Steelers, dominated by the Pittsburgh defense.

"It's not what we hope for, what we strive for, how we want to start the season," Allen said, via the Buffalo News. "That's why we're playing 17. You know, we're not expecting to win them all. We go into each game expecting to win, but we understand that it's a long season. A lot to learn from this tape, honestly starting with me."

After major improvements in 2020, this was closer to the Allen we saw during his first two seasons. The accuracy was all over the place. He still can't find the deep range, and his pocket presence was shaky after getting hit early.

Allen missed receiver Emmanuel Sanders deep in the first quarter, which could have changed the entire complexion of the game.

"That's one I need back," Allen said. "A defense like this gives you that type of opportunity, you've got to execute and make those plays happen. You know, I didn't. We didn't."

It wasn't just the deep misses that were a concern -- even at his height last season, the downfield accuracy was a challenge for the big-armed QB -- it was the short-range accuracy that Sunday he couldn't find. Last season, Allen improved in that area to such a degree, it was seemingly a given that he'd continue to progress. Instead, for just one week at least, Allen was back on the struggle bus.