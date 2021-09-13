Around the NFL

Josh Allen on struggles in loss to Steelers: 'That's why we're playing 17 (games)'

Published: Sep 13, 2021 at 07:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Josh Allen's potential MVP season started with a dud.

The quarterback struggled in every aspect in the 23-16 loss to the Steelers, dominated by the Pittsburgh defense.

"It's not what we hope for, what we strive for, how we want to start the season," Allen said, via the Buffalo News. "That's why we're playing 17. You know, we're not expecting to win them all. We go into each game expecting to win, but we understand that it's a long season. A lot to learn from this tape, honestly starting with me."

After major improvements in 2020, this was closer to the Allen we saw during his first two seasons. The accuracy was all over the place. He still can't find the deep range, and his pocket presence was shaky after getting hit early.

Allen missed receiver Emmanuel Sanders deep in the first quarter, which could have changed the entire complexion of the game.

"That's one I need back," Allen said. "A defense like this gives you that type of opportunity, you've got to execute and make those plays happen. You know, I didn't. We didn't."

It wasn't just the deep misses that were a concern -- even at his height last season, the downfield accuracy was a challenge for the big-armed QB -- it was the short-range accuracy that Sunday he couldn't find. Last season, Allen improved in that area to such a degree, it was seemingly a given that he'd continue to progress. Instead, for just one week at least, Allen was back on the struggle bus.

The fourth-year QB missed behind several receivers on plays where he seemed just a hair late to pull the trigger. A third-down throw into the feet of ﻿Cole Beasley﻿ underscored the accuracy issues for Allen.

"There's some plays he wants back, I know that just talking with him a little bit during the game," coach Sean McDermott said. "That's what we all have to do. We all have to do our part. It can't just be Josh, it's a team game here."

The offensive line struggled to block a Pittsburgh pass rush that came in waves, and the run game was nonexistent as Allen attempted a career-high 51 passes (completing 30 for 270 yards and a TD). With a passer rating of 79.1, Allen's last two games with a rating of under 80 both came against the Steelers D (77.5 in Week 14, 2020).

The Bills were a favorite to contend in the AFC. One game shouldn't change that in totality, but Buffalo needs Allen to play like a potential MVP to compete with the conference contenders in the final 16 games.

"I wish we could have put on a better show for the fans and obviously that's not how they wanted it, nor us," Allen said. "Hopefully that next game, we'll be able to go out there and give them something they like."

Related Content

news

Sam Darnold feels no vindication in beating Jets, his former team, in Panthers debut

On Sunday, Sam Darnold got the better of his former club, leading the Panthers to a 19-14 win over the Jets. The fourth-year QB didn't take the opportunity to rag on his old club.
news

Andy Dalton finds optimism in Bears' loss to Rams after NFC North goes 0-4

The Bears took a beating in primetime, getting carved up by ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ and the new-look Rams. The good news for Chicago is the loss didn't lose the Bears any ground in the NFC North.
news

Urban Meyer on blowout loss to Houston: 'We've all got our (expletive) kicked before'

The Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville got off to a poor start as the Jaguars fell 37-21 in a mistake-filled opener to the Houston Texans.
news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers look to regroup following 'a good kick in the you-know-where' in loss to Saints

An embarrassing blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints isn't how Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers envisioned they'd begin the season but it could make the team stronger in the long run.
news

Saints, CB Marshon Lattimore agree to 5-year, $97.6M contract extension

New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore have agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million contract extension with $44 million fully guaranteed and $68.3 million in total guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Cardinals' Chandler Jones starts season ferociously with five sacks in win over Titans

Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones heard the whispers in the offseason. He silenced them Sunday with a performance that teammate Budda Baker described as "one for the ages."
news

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson shows promise despite Panthers wanting to 'make his first game hell'

Zach Wilson's debut didn't end with a win but the Jets should be encouraged by what they saw from the rookie QB.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy sustains high ankle sprain

Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field in Sunday's Broncos game against the Giants. He sustained a high ankle sprain, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Tyrod Taylor on blowout win over Jaguars: 'It means everything to me'

Tyrod Taylor and the Houston Texans had one of the more surprising Week 1 performances with their blowout win over the Jaguars. Taylor: "It means everything to me and I know it means a lot to the guys in the locker room."
news

Zac Taylor on Ja'Marr Chase's big debut: 'I tried to tell everybody there was no concern on our end'

For weeks, the conversation around Bengals rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase has been about his struggles to catch the ball. But in his NFL debut, Chase looked like his college self.
news

Washington QB Fitzpatrick expected to miss multiple weeks, believed to have suffered hip subluxation 

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is believed to have suffered a hip subluxation and he'll have an MRI on Monday to determine if that's the case, per a source.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW