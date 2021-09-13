Around the NFL

Jets LT Mekhi Becton out 4-5 weeks after suffering knee cap dislocation

Published: Sep 13, 2021 at 12:32 PM
Kevin Patra

The New York Jets will be without their blind-side blocker for over a quarter of the season.

Jets starting left tackle Mekhi Becton will miss four to five weeks after suffering a knee cap dislocation in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Becton will undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his knee. Rapoport added that Becton also suffered an MCL sprain to go along his dislocated knee cap.

The second-year starter went down in pain late in the third quarter and was carted off the field.

The news is a blow to the Jets, who watched the line struggle in front of rookie Zach Wilson in Week 1. Wilson was sacked six times and was constantly running for his life in the 19-14 loss. The pressure ramped up after Becton went down.

It's the latest setback for the former first-round pick who dealt with a foot injury this offseason.

When Becton exited, George Fant moved to left tackle, and Morgan Moses played on the right side.

