Chiefs' defensive disruption keys Week 1 win, promise for another Super Bowl run

The Browns did gain 457 total yards, but only 139 of that came after halftime. They did have a 22-17 lead midway through the third quarter, but then Thornhill forced a fumble by Browns running back Nick Chubb﻿, a play that led to a recovery by Neiman and a 43-yard field goal by Harrison Butker that cut the deficit to two points. Once the Chiefs had a 33-29 lead late in the game, it was Hughes who intercepted a rushed throw by Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as he tried to elude pressure.

"That's what great teams do, and the Chiefs are definitely one of, if not the best team in the NFL," Chubb said. "You have to finish. We made too many mistakes, with me having the worst one. We made too many mistakes and didn't rally back from our mistakes. … They played very well, they held onto the ball, they made big plays and they stopped us when they needed to. Give props to them."

When asked about what changed in the second half of the game, Jones said the Chiefs simply found their groove.

"I think we were all over the place [in the first half]," he said. "They were giving us a lot of different looks, especially with the play action when we were expecting the heavy run and we'd expect a run and we'd get a play action over the top or we'd expect play action and we got a run down the middle. So we just (had) to settle down as a defense, and once we got settled, we were able to get them off the field."

Jones ended up being one of the game's most spectacular players. He had lobbied for years to have more opportunities at defensive end after establishing himself as an elite defensive tackle. All that hope paid off on Sunday. It wasn't just the two sacks he produced, either. It was the timing of them, the way he erupted when his team desperately needed a momentum-altering play.

Jones' first sack was toward the end of the first half. That 11-yard loss moved the Browns completely out of range for a field goal that could've swelled their lead to 15 points at halftime. Jones was just as timely with the Chiefs trailing, 29-27, with just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. He dumped Mayfield for a six-yard loss on the first play of that Browns possession, a setback that ultimately led to Cleveland punting three plays later.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he'd never seen a defensive lineman take over a game in the fashion that Jones did. He even called his star "possessed" during certain stretches of the action.

"I think it was just [his] mindset that something's got to come up here," Reid said of Jones. "He was one of the captains today. He takes a lot of pride in where he's come from with this organization. He's not the young buck anymore, he's a guy. So, he's one of our veteran players and he showed great leadership with that and fired everybody up."

The Chiefs surely will need more of that as this season continues. They will have their other key players back soon, as Mathieu just returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and Clark was close to playing despite a lingering hamstring injury.

There's little doubt Kansas City can use their help in the coming weeks. The Chiefs will play three more teams who made the playoffs last season within their next six games, starting with a Sunday night meeting in Baltimore next week.