Zac Taylor on Ja'Marr Chase's big debut: 'I tried to tell everybody there was no concern on our end'

Published: Sep 12, 2021 at 06:53 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

For weeks, the conversation around Ja'Marr Chase has been about practice. Well, and games. Practice games, really. The No. 5 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft was struggling to hang onto the ball this summer.

So after a sterling debut in which the rookie receiver led the Cincinnati Bengals in catches (five) and yards (101), his quarterback was not going to drop one of the league's most popular preseason topics.

"I thought he was dropping everything," Joe Burrow smirked while Chase was still in the postgame conference room.

To be fair, Chase was for a while this year. He didn't on Sunday, however, against the Vikings. The rookie caught his first four targets and five of seven overall in the Bengals' 27-24 overtime win.

Cincinnati needed all of them. Chase's final reception (and target) came late in overtime, a 6-yard completion that put the Bengals near midfield to commence their game-winning drive.

"I tried to tell everybody there was no concern on our end," coach Zac Taylor said afterward.

Outside concern was not without merit. The first-rounder caught just one of five balls thrown his way over three preseason games. Of course, none of those were from his former college teammate. With Burrow working his way back from an ACL tear, Chase, who could have been working off some of his own rust after opting out of the 2020 season, had difficulty creating separation and catching passes throughout August.

In his NFL debut, Chase looked like his college self.

He hauled in Burrow's first completion to a wide receiver midway through the second quarter, a gain of 17 yards on third-and-9. Three plays later, Burrow went back to Chase on third-and-7 for 13 yards. Those set up Cincinnati's first touchdown. The Bengals got the ball back just before halftime and Burrow went right back to his trusted target, hitting Chase in stride downfield for a 50-yard score and 14-7 lead.

With the Bengals win, the former LSU duo have won 16 games in a row together. Moreover, Chase did not drop a pass in their latest. He didn't have much to say to those who'd been conversing about his previous ones, either.

"That's just trash talk," Chase said. "Block out the noise. I knew I was going to do it, just a matter of time."

It is, and always was, still very early.

Related Content

news

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson shows promise despite Panthers wanting to 'make his first game hell'

Zach Wilson's debut didn't end with a win but the Jets should be encouraged by what they saw from the rookie QB.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy sustains high ankle sprain

Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field in Sunday's Broncos game against the Giants. He sustained a high ankle sprain, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Tyrod Taylor on blowout win over Jaguars: 'It means everything to me'

Tyrod Taylor and the Houston Texans had one of the more surprising Week 1 performances with their blowout win over the Jaguars. Taylor: "It means everything to me and I know it means a lot to the guys in the locker room."
news

Washington QB Fitzpatrick expected to miss multiple weeks, believed to have suffered hip subluxation 

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is believed to have suffered a hip subluxation and he'll have an MRI on Monday to determine if that's the case, per a source.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around the NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 1 action. 
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) inactive for season opener vs. Chiefs

One of Sunday's marquee matchups will be without two of its stars. Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) and Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu are inactive for Sunday's clash between Cleveland and Kansas City.
news

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick suffers hip injury in loss to Chargers

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick exited Sunday's game in the second quarter after getting crunched on the ground by Chargers defender Uchenna Nwosu. The 38-year-old was ruled out with a hip injury. 
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 1 games

49ers running back ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ was ruled out against Detroit with a knee injury. Keep track of every injury from every Week 1 game.
news

Broncos could make substantial trade offer for Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season

A year after landing a starting QB at a dirt-cheap price, the Broncos might still consider paying an enormous price for another. Ian Rapoport reports that Denver is interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers, and that Rodgers and the Packers have agreed to explore trade possibilities next year.
news

Bills RB Zack Moss a healthy scratch vs. Steelers

Running back ﻿Zack Moss﻿ is a healthy scratch for the Buffalo Bills. The second-year running back was officially listed as inactive for the Bills' Week 1 battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 
news

Niners, Bears ready to unveil packages for rookie QBs Trey Lance, Justin Fields in Week 1

Three rookie QBs will get their first career starts on Sunday. As for the other two signal-callers taken in the first round of the 2021 draft -- Trey Lance and Justin Fields -- they might see the field, too, but not in an extended capacity.
