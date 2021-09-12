Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 1 games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 1 Sunday:
- Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) was was ruled out against the Chargers.
- San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert was ruled out against Detroit with a knee injury. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin) is questionable to return.
- Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (ribs) is questionable to return against the Titans.
- New York Jets punter Braden Mann (knee) is questionable to return against Carolina. Safety Lamarcus Joyner (elbow) and linebacker Jamien Sherwood (ankle) were ruled out.
- Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (left calf) is questionable to return against Indianapolis.
- Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle) will be inactive against the Giants, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
- Los Angeles Chargers tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) is questionable to return against Washington. Safety Nasir Adderley (shoulder) is also questionable to return.
- Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps was ruled out against Atlanta with a concussion.
- Carolina Panthers defensive back Myles Hartsfield (wrist) is questionable to return against the Jets.